Samsung Galaxy Book 4 lineup just leaked — here’s what we know

The full Samsung Galaxy Book 4 line has been leaked. According to Windows Report ’s sources, the Korean tech giant will launch five new Galaxy Book devices in 2024. The site also claims some configurations will sport the new Intel Core Ultra processors.

Per the alleged leak, the machines in question are the Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and finally, Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Like the current Galaxy Book 3 lineup, the new laptops will pack Intel CPUs. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will feature an RTX 4070 mobile GPU, which would be an upgrade from the RTX 4050 in the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Some configurations will also have Intel Arc GPUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Book 4 rumored specs Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy Book 4 Galaxy Book 4 360 Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 Galaxy Book 4 Pro Galaxy Book 4 Ultra CPU Intel Core 5 Processor 120U (Up to 5.0 GHz 12 MB Smart Cache) Intel Core 5 Processor 120U (Up to 5.0 GHz 12 MB Smart Cache) Intel Core 7 Processor 155U (Up to 4.8 GHz 24 MB Smart Cache) Intel Core 7 Processor 155U (Up to 4.8 GHz 24 MB Smart Cache) Intel Core 9 Processor 185H (Up to 5.1 GHz 24 MB L3 Cache) GPU Intel Graphics Intel Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) Memory 8GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB (LPDDR5) 16 GB (LPDDR5X) 16GB (LPDDR5X) 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB 265GB 1TB 512GB 1TB Display 15.6-inch LED Anti-Glare (1,920 x 1,080) 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED (1,920 x 1,080) Touch Screen 16-inch WQXGA AMOLED (2,880 x 1,800) Touch Screen Anti-Reflective Digitizer 14-inch WQXGA AMOLED (2,880 x 1,800) Touch Screen Anti-Reflective 16-inch WQXGA AMOLED (2,880 x 1,800) Touch Screen Anti-Reflective Ports 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x MicroSD, 1x Headphone/Mic jack 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x MicroSD, 1x Headphone/Mic jack 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x MicroSD, 1x Headphone/Mic jack 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x MicroSD, 1x Headphone/Mic jack 1x USB-C, 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x MicroSD, 1x Headphone/Mic jack Connectivity Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth v5.3 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth v5.3 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth v5.3 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth v5.3 Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions 14 x 9 x 0.6 inches 14 x 10 x 0.5 inches 14.04 x 9 x 0.61 inches 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.46 inches 14 x 9.8 x 0.65 inches Weight 3.46 3.22 3.66 2.78 4.10 Webcam 720p HD 1080p FHD 2M Camera 2MP Camera 2MP Camera

The laptops feature a range of 14th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake Refresh and Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” processors. The latter is the most interesting since it features a new chiplet design and focuses on AI.

Except for the entry-level Galaxy Book 4, the Galaxy Book 4 lineup features AMOLED displays. The laptops also have a range of port options for USB-C, USB-A, microSD and HDMI. As expected these Windows 11 laptops will be thin and light, which has become a hallmark of the lineup.

The leak doesn’t discuss price. If rumors are true, then Meteor Lake chips could be expensive compared to existing Intel CPUs. This is speculation on my part, but I imagine that the Galaxy Book 4 and possibly the Galaxy Book 4 360 could share a similar price to their current-gen counterparts. The other machines, particularly the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, could crush wallets since it has a Meteor Lake chip and a discrete GPU.

Outlook

None of what I discussed above is official, so take this supposed leak with a healthy dose of skepticism. That said, it’s a safe bet that Samsung will inevitably launch a successor series to the Galaxy Book 3 lineup. In that sense, this reported leak isn’t saying much we couldn’t have already guessed.

Still, if you’re a fan of Samsung’s tablets or are curious to try out the company’s notebooks, the Galaxy Book 4 lineup could be a good entry point. Hopefully, Samsung won’t charge us too much for these laptops.