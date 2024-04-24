Meet Snapdragon X Plus — Qualcomm’s lower-end laptop chip that is still 10% faster than Apple M3

Qualcomm isn’t stopping at just Elite on its arm-based war against the best MacBooks, as the company has just announced the Snapdragon X Plus — a lower-end option that packs impressive performance and power efficiency, that is also a tad faster than Apple M3.

You can expect to see these Qualcomm-equipped machines drop from top laptop manufacturers in mid-2024, and rumors are pointing toward Lenovo and Microsoft being the first companies to jump on this silicon.

So what are the differences between this and the Snapdragon X Elite? Let’s get into it.

Cutbacks in the name of efficiency

(Image credit: Future)

To bring the cost down and make this the lower-tier chip compared to the Snapdragon X Elite, two key changes have been made — the amount of cores for multi-threaded performance has gone down from 12 to 10, and there is no Dual-Core Boost frequency available to boost the speed of those complex tasks.

Beyond that, rather impressively, a lot of the chip’s specs remain very similar to what the Elite has: 45 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS) of AI performance via the NPU, 3.8GHz of GPU power, and a 42MB total cache.

For context, this continues to be a more potent NPU than what you can even find in the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, so this should show you how serious Qualcomm is about AI. In fact, it is the only Windows laptop chip that could be able to run Copilot locally .

X (Plus) gon’ give it to ya

So we’ve got past the intricacies, let’s answer the simple question: what do these specs mean for you, the laptop user? Qualcomm promises a couple of vague numbers: a “37% faster CPU,” while consuming “up to 54% less power.”

We tested the performance of this chip for ourselves with a spot of Geekbench 6 benchmarking, and here’s what we found out.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chip (laptop) Geekbench 6 (single-core) Geekbench 6 (multicore) Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (Reference design laptop) 2408 13015 Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (Reference design laptop) 2864 15016 M3 (MacBook Air) 3082 12087 M3 Pro (MacBook Pro) 3154 14357 M3 Max (MacBook Pro) 3200 21711 Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (Asus Zenbook Duo) 2475 12867 Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra) 2421 13124

While the gap in that multi-core performance is a little closer to the competition and it doesn’t hold a candle to the souped-up M3 Pro and M3 Max (as expected with this being the lower-end Snapdragon) the X Plus continues to be faster than the M3 found in the new MacBook Air and iMac.

You can also see the mid-tier Windows laptop market this chip is aiming for too, as the numbers are far closer in competition to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H in the Asus Zenbook Duo, whereas the Ultra 9 185H in the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra pips it to the post.

Put simply, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to performance and longevity potential of the Snapdragon X Plus — especially if the price is right and the laptops that feature these (set to drop in a couple of months).