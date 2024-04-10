Qualcomm says Snapdragon X Elite blows away Apple’s M3 chip with 28% faster performance

News
By Jason England
published

MacBook dominance looks set to end soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
(Image credit: Future)

So far, we’ve heard about how fast the Snapdragon X Elite could be, but now we’re starting to see just how fast it is. In fact, it’s so fast, the M3 MacBook Air has been left in the dust.

According to internal testing seen by Tom’s Guide, the X Elite is 28% faster than the Apple M3 chip when put through the paces in Geekbench 6.2. This test is for CPU peak performance based on a geometric mean of multiple runs, using Qualcomm’s laptop reference design that we got the chance to put through its paces.

Oh Snap(dragon)!

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

(Image credit: Future)

One of the more interesting parts of this silicon story has been that when Qualcomm did announce its new generation Arm chip for laptops, Apple just went ahead and announced the M3 MacBook Pro — consequently stealing the company’s thunder

X Elite looks set to steal it right back, as internal testing shows the chip is faster. Qualcomm hasn't said anything about the battery life here, and I think that’s because there’s a chance the X Elite hasn’t quite matched the frankly bonkers stamina levels of Apple’s M-series chips.

However, given what we’re seeing in comparison to Intel machines, this is a big battery-fueled step in the right direction.

Snapdragon X Elite benchmarks: Our own testing

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

(Image credit: Future)

On top of that, we’ve put Snapdragon X Elite to the test ourselves with some benchmarks. Most fascinating is not just how it beats M3 in multicore results, but I think Qualcomm may be being a little modest here — given the fact it beats the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Chip (laptop)Geekbench 6 (single-core)Geekbench 6 (multicore)
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (Reference design laptop)286415016
M3 (MacBook Air)308212087
M3 Pro (MacBook Pro)315414357
M3 Max (MacBook Pro)320021711
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (Asus Zenbook Duo)247512867
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra)242113124

This shows a lot of multi-core promise for the X Elite, as it seems this will be more capable than not just Apple's lower and mid-tier chips, but also even Intel's most performant Core Ultra chipset in the 9 185H. For context, if anyone is a Blender fan, here are the results.

Snapdragon X Elite

(Image credit: Future)

But two tests took my breath away. First, the use of OBS for game streaming gives you a key obstacle when it comes to accessibility. Whisper is a fascinating add-on that does live captioning. This is all done through AI transcription and processed entirely on the NPU. 

Now, when you normally do this, one key thing you notice on Intel and AMD-based machines is the fans slowly start to kick up because of the somewhat intense request on the processors being made from OBS. For X Elite, however, thermal demands were nowhere near as bad in my time using this, and the speed of subtitling was impressive on the tiny amount of wattage this app was sipping.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

(Image credit: Future)

And finally, the Windows app emulation layer. Microsoft seems so confident in Qualcomm's potential with this, that its claiming to be faster than Rosetta 2. You know what? After seeing Baldur's Gate 3 run through an emulation layer and even hit 40 FPS, I'm beginning to believe Redmond may be right.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

(Image credit: Future)

Hitting an average of 32 FPS in my own testing, and a Wild Life Extreme result of 6,155, the graphical prowess is not going to set the world on fire when compared to discrete GPU counterparts, but this is a seriously impressive score given the fact it is integrated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, the plastic of the reference unit just above the keyboard did get warm and fans worked hard to dissipate it while gaming. Of course it's worth me saying this is just a reference design laptop, so other consumer-facing systems may be better (or worse) at this. 

However, in my first real time testing the Snapdragon X Elite, I've got a sneaky feeling that Intel, AMD and even Apple should watch their backs. The company's coming in hot with serious multi-threaded performance.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 71 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple M3 MacBook Air
1
MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop -...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
(128GB 8GB RAM)
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 -...
Amazon
$322
View
Apple M3 MacBook Air
3
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
4
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple M3 MacBook Air
5
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(1TB Silver)
6
ASUS - Zenbook S 13" 60Hz...
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
7
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,429.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
8
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View
Apple M3 MacBook Air
(256GB SSD)
9
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
10
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 13.3”...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.