Huge sale on M3 MacBooks and iMacs at Amazon right now — here’s the 5 deals I’d buy
Amazon is slashing the prices of MacBooks and iMacs powered by Apple’s M3 chip
Apple’s M3 chip provides serious performance power. In fact, the M3 chip powers our choices for the best laptop and the best all-in-one computer on the market. If you want to get your hands on one of the latest MacBooks or iMacs, this Amazon sale is a great opportunity.
Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) is $999 at Amazon. This is $100 off and a great price for an incredibly portable laptop with long battery life. Prefer a desktop computer? The 24-inch iMac (M3/256GB) is $1,199 at Amazon ($100 off.) This deal is for the model with an 8-core GPU. While you’re sacrificing the portability of the MacBook, this iMac still delivers incredibly fast performance and has a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display.
Apple M3 deals — Quick links
- MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $999
- MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199
- Apple iMac (M3/256GB/8-core GPU): was $1,299 now $1,199
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449
- MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299
Apple M3 deals — Best sales now
MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims it's 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy | $1,049 @ B&H
MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy | $1,199 @ B&H
Apple iMac (M3/256GB/8-core GPU): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon
The new iMac sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is twice as fast as its predecessor. In our iMac M3 review, we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon
The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance. It also offers a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy | $1,449 @ B&H
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon
Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $2,499 @ B&H | $2,499 @ Best Buy
