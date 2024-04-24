Huge sale on M3 MacBooks and iMacs at Amazon right now — here’s the 5 deals I’d buy

Apple’s M3 chip provides serious performance power. In fact, the M3 chip powers our choices for the best laptop and the best all-in-one computer on the market. If you want to get your hands on one of the latest MacBooks or iMacs, this Amazon sale is a great opportunity.

Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) is $999 at Amazon. This is $100 off and a great price for an incredibly portable laptop with long battery life. Prefer a desktop computer? The 24-inch iMac (M3/256GB) is $1,199 at Amazon ($100 off.) This deal is for the model with an 8-core GPU. While you’re sacrificing the portability of the MacBook, this iMac still delivers incredibly fast performance and has a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display.

Keep scrolling to see more of the best deals on M3 powered computers at Amazon. Plus, check out the deals I’d buy in Amazon’s Adidas sale.

Apple M3 deals — Best sales now

MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy | $1,199 @ B&H