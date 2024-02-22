Massive Bose and Sony headphones sale at Amazon — save up to $100 right now
Team Bose or Team Sony? Everybody wins with this Amazon sale
Team Bose or Team Sony? No matter which you prefer, there's no denying these audio giants make some of the best headphones on the market. Now's a great time to upgrade your listening game, as Amazon has a huge sale on some of our favorite Sony and Bose headphones.
Right now the excellent Bose QuietComfort headphones are $249 at Amazon. This is $100 off and the lowest price ever for some of the top noise cancelling headphones we've tested. Or, if you want an pair of budget-friendly earbuds with great sound quality and active noise cancelling, the Sony WF-C700N are $90 at Amazon. (Add them to your cart to see this price.) They're some of the best value earbuds you can buy, and after this $30 discount they're even better.
Keep scrolling to see more of the best Bose and Sony headphones deals. Plus, check out this huge Levi's jeans sale at Amazon and the best laptop deals at Amazon and Best Buy.
Headphone deals — Quick links
- Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: was $59 now $38
- Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: was $119 now $90
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249
Headphone deals — Best sales now
Sony WH-C520 Headphones: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon
Sony's WH-C520 headphones are on sale for $38 for a limited time at Amazon. These headphones are 360 Reality Audio compatible for more 3D sound and you can customize EQ in the Sony Headphones app. Although there's no active noise cancelling function, they have built-in mics for hands-free voice and video calls and noise suppression processing to keep your voice sounding clear in noisy environments. They're also rated for up to 50 hours of battery life.
Price: $38 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $90 @ Amazon
The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound and up to 10 hours of battery life or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds in terms of value.
Price check: $119 @ Target | $119 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $299 @ Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
$100 OFF! This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Most Popular
By Jo Plumridge