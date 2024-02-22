Massive Bose and Sony headphones sale at Amazon — save up to $100 right now

Team Bose or Team Sony? No matter which you prefer, there's no denying these audio giants make some of the best headphones on the market. Now's a great time to upgrade your listening game, as Amazon has a huge sale on some of our favorite Sony and Bose headphones.

Right now the excellent Bose QuietComfort headphones are $249 at Amazon. This is $100 off and the lowest price ever for some of the top noise cancelling headphones we've tested. Or, if you want an pair of budget-friendly earbuds with great sound quality and active noise cancelling, the Sony WF-C700N are $90 at Amazon. (Add them to your cart to see this price.) They're some of the best value earbuds you can buy, and after this $30 discount they're even better.

Keep scrolling to see more of the best Bose and Sony headphones deals.

Headphone deals — Best sales now

Sony WH-C520 Headphones: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

Sony's WH-C520 headphones are on sale for $38 for a limited time at Amazon. These headphones are 360 Reality Audio compatible for more 3D sound and you can customize EQ in the Sony Headphones app. Although there's no active noise cancelling function, they have built-in mics for hands-free voice and video calls and noise suppression processing to keep your voice sounding clear in noisy environments. They're also rated for up to 50 hours of battery life.

Price: $38 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.