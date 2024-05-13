Epic laptop sale at Best Buy — here's 17 deals I'd buy with up to $500 off

It's a great time to shop laptop deals at Best Buy. Everything from MacBooks to Chromebooks to Windows laptops have been slashed in price.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro/512GB) is $1,799 at Best Buy. This is $200 off, and My Best Buy members can save an extra $50 on select models. (Sign up at Best Buy.) This MacBook delivers incredibly powerful performance thanks to the M3 Pro chip, as well as excellent battery life and a sharp display.

Keep scrolling for more laptop deals I recommend at Best Buy. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Skechers sale.

Best Buy laptop deals — Best sales now

Asus 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $149 @ Best Buy

Snag this budget-friendly Chromebook for a cool 50% discount. It comes with a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. These aren't the most powerful specs, but this laptop is fine for everyday tasks like browsing the web and watching videos.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For just $179, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $629 now $349 @ Best Buy

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p touch LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i5-1155G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This deal is for the stylish Steam Blue color.

HP 17.3" Laptop: was $549 now $419 @ Best Buy

Want a cheap laptop with a large screen? This deal provides. This HP Laptop has a 17.3-inch FHD display, an 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB Memory and 256GB storage. These specs provide performance that's good enough for everyday work and browsing the web.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $749 now $469 @ Best Buy

This Vivobook laptop from Asus is on sale for $280 off. It features a 16-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 12GB memory and 512GB storage. One month of Microsoft 365, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and six months of Trend Micro Internet Security are included.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage make it a solid MacBook alternative. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy has this well-balanced gaming machine for $350 off. The 16-inch Asus TUF Gaming Laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7000 Series CPU, AMD Radeon RX 7700S GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a full HD, 165Hz LED display. Those specs should be able to handle big PC hits such as Starfield at frame rates above what the Xbox Series X can muster up.

HP Envy 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy

This HP 2-in-1 laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen display. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Although it's not suited for gaming, this laptop can easily handle most other computing tasks. Plus, it's lightweight and can be used as a tablet on the go.

Surface Pro 9 13": was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivered strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

HP OMEN 16: was $1,849 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $300 off this HP gaming laptop. It has a 16.1-inch 165Hz FHD display, Intel 13th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. It has plenty of storage and can handle most modern games at good frame rates.

15" Surface Laptop 5: was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a dependable productivity machine. Its spacious keyboard and tall screen are great for getting work done and the fact that Microsoft improved the brightness makes it slightly more usable outdoors. The newly-added Thunderbolt 4 support is also welcome. This config on sale packs a 15-inch 2496 x 1664 PixelSense LCD, Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: was $1,899 now $1,329 @ Best Buy

This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung is $500 off right now. In our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review we loved this laptop's sleek and light design, gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and fast performance. We wish it had longer battery life, though. This model comes configured with an Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The 2024 edition of the ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED 2560 x 1600 240Hz display, up to 10 hours of battery life and a slim 0.59-inch profile. As for the internals, it sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.