Amazon Big Spring Sale slashes $500 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Deals
By Tony Polanco
published

This is your last chance to snag the Surface Pro 9 at this price

Microsoft Surface Pro 9
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale ends tonight. That means this is your last chance to save big on a slew of incredible deals. If you’re looking to save cash on a 2-in-1 laptop, we just found an awesome deal you should seriously consider.

Currently, Amazon is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $1,095. That’s an excellent deal considering this particular configuration typically costs $1,599. Saving 31% off one of the best 2-in-1 laptops isn’t bad, even with the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 releasing soon. Be sure to jump on this deal while it still lasts.

13" Surface Pro 9: was $1,599 now $1,095 @ Amazon The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i7-2640m CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere. Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

13" Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Lightweight-Processor-Multi-Tasking-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB0B9PWT1MX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,599 now $1,095 @ Amazon
The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i7-2640m CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.  In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6517665&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-evo-platform-core-i7-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-device-only-latest-model-graphite%2F6517665.p%3FskuId%3D6517665&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,599 @ Best Buy

View Deal

In my Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review, I said it's powerful enough to handle everyday computing tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos and is lightweight enough to comfortably take wherever you go. It may not redefine the 2-in-1, but if you want something suitable as a laptop or tablet, this machine gets the job done.

Microsoft didn’t alter the Surface Pro 9’s design from its predecessors. It's still sleek and practical, but somewhat boring. Like the Surface Pro 8, the Pro 9 has a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display (2,880 X 1,920 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3:2 aspect ratio. The display won’t blow you away but it’s good enough for whatever you're watching or working on.

On our battery test, the Surface Pro 9 lasted for 10 hours. That’s not-so-great battery life, but it should have you covered for at least half a day of normal use. That said, you’ll want to keep the included charger handy so you can connect to a power source.

Spec-wise, this model features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. As I said, that’s good enough for everyday work. Though this isn’t an AI laptop, you can use Windows Copilot via the cloud to make use of Microsoft’s AI chatbot. You just need the latest version of Windows 11 installed.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 isn’t the most mind-blowing computing device but it's reliable — especially if you’re accustomed to using the best Windows laptops. This deal might not last beyond the Amazon Big Spring Sale so take advantage while it lasts.

