Amazon Big Spring Sale slashes $500 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i7-2640m CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere.

In my Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review, I said it's powerful enough to handle everyday computing tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos and is lightweight enough to comfortably take wherever you go. It may not redefine the 2-in-1, but if you want something suitable as a laptop or tablet, this machine gets the job done.

Microsoft didn’t alter the Surface Pro 9’s design from its predecessors. It's still sleek and practical, but somewhat boring. Like the Surface Pro 8, the Pro 9 has a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display (2,880 X 1,920 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3:2 aspect ratio. The display won’t blow you away but it’s good enough for whatever you're watching or working on.

On our battery test, the Surface Pro 9 lasted for 10 hours. That’s not-so-great battery life, but it should have you covered for at least half a day of normal use. That said, you’ll want to keep the included charger handy so you can connect to a power source.

Spec-wise, this model features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. As I said, that’s good enough for everyday work. Though this isn’t an AI laptop, you can use Windows Copilot via the cloud to make use of Microsoft’s AI chatbot. You just need the latest version of Windows 11 installed.

