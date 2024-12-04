Hurry! Superloop’s unrivalled NBN 1000 deal is still available – but not for long

Black Friday 2024 has officially come and gone, with hot deals expiring at the close of Cyber Monday. And just when we thought the sales fest was over, Superloop's epic NBN 1000 deal is still in full swing.

Using the code BLACK-FRIDAY, Superloop has slashed its NBN 1000 plans by AU$20p/m for the first 12 months for new customers. This isn't the first time we've come across this awesome deal, as it's been floating around for the past two weeks, but it still gets our tick of approval.

Not only has the telco expanded its typical six-month outlay to a rare 12-month discount, but the plan costs around the same as NBN 50 offerings, with 17x times the speed. Phwoar!

What's even more exciting is that this NBN 1000 plan just underwent a sizeable speed bump, increasing from 811Mbps to 860Mbps* during the busy evening hours. This uptick makes it one of the fastest plans available in Australia right now, coming in third behind Swoop's 930Mbps and Buddy Telco's 875Mbps.

You'll need to act fast to bag a year of NBN savings, as this Superloop Black Friday deal will expire on December 8, 2024. Remember to enter the code BLACK-FRIDAY at checkout.

Our top pick Superloop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$89p/m using code BLACK-FRIDAY (for 12 months, then AU$109p/m) We've been fans of Superloop for some time now, and perhaps the highlight of its Black Friday deals is the NBN 1000 plan, now with 860Mbps download speeds. If you have a serious need for speed and have an FTTP or HFC connection type, this deal shouldn't be missed. Total minimum cost: AU$89 | Total first year cost: AU$1,068 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,308

According to the ACCC's latest Measuring Broadband report, Superloop achieved 101.6% of advertised plan speeds during busy hours and 102.7% during all hours of the day. So if you're a heavy internet user, like a gamer, streamer or frequent video caller, you can rest easy knowing that you'll always have consistent download speeds.

Plus, if you're in the market for a modem router to go alongside your plan, there's an option to add an Amazon eero6+. You won't have to pay a cent for it if you stay connected for at least 24 months. However, if you do decide to cancel your plan, you'll need to pay AU$8p/m for any time remaining for the device (i.e. AU$184 if you cancel after one month).

* Superloop has yet to update its website with the speed increase for its NBN 1000 plan at the time of writing. We have been assured by the telco that the 860Mbps figure is accurate and the site will be updated shortly.

If you don’t need ultrafast speeds, you can check out Superloop's other NBN options in the widget below.