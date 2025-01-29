RTX 5090 gaming PCs are available to grab right now — here's where to find one

As we track where to buy an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs before they hit shelves on January 30, you can grab Nvidia's next-gen graphics cards right now if you're on the market for a powerful pre-built gaming desktop PC.

That's right; that means you can pick up a Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 at Adorama now. You'll find a CyberPowerPC desktop gaming PC with an RTX 5080 from $2,229, which also comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. There's also a CyberPowerPC with an RTX 5090 for $4,499, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 4TB SSD.

This is an excellent chance to swipe an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090, and as you can tell, these gaming PCs are powerful. Nvidia's high-end RTX 50-series GPUs are set to be in high demand, and the GPUs alone may fetch a high price. If you're looking to upgrade your PC setup, or just want to be the first to get your hands on an RTX 5090 or 5080, now's the time.

Where to buy RTX 5090 Gaming PCs

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 5090/Intel Core Ultra 9 285K): $4,499 at Adorama US This CyberPower Gamer Supreme gaming desktop PC packs an RTX 5090, and is the lowest price for an RTX 5090-equipped gaming PC right now. You can also expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, 64GB of RAM and a whopping 4TB for storage.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 5090/AMD Ryzen 9 9950X): $4,559 at Adorama US For $100 more, this CyberPowerPC with an RTX 5090 still comes with 64GB of RAM and 4TB SSD, but it swaps an Intel chip for an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU instead.

Where to buy RTX 5080 Gaming PCs

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 5080/AMD Ryzen 9 9900X): $2,299 at Adorama US This CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, along with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. It's one of the lowest prices you'll get for an RTX 5080 gaming PC right now, and it packs quite a punch.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 5080/AMD Ryzen 9 9950X): $2,769 at Adorama US For an AMD model, you'll be paying a tad more. Grab this CyberPowerPC with an RTX 5080, AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, 64GB of RAM and 4TB SSD if you're after a very powerful RTX 5080 gaming PC.

We've tested an RTX 5090 desktop GPU and saw huge performance gains, meaning the wait will be worth it for many after a next-gen gaming PC. Along with DLSS 4 and Nvidia's new Multi-Frame Generation, using AI to generate higher framerates, PC titles will look gorgeous.

Of course, not everyone needs a pre-built desktop gaming PC if they're only after the GPU upgrade, but if you're after several upgrades to your PC setup, these are great options seeing as they come fitted with next-gen RTX 50-series graphics cards.

These gaming PCs are available to pre-order, with shipping dates expected to be February 11, according to Adorama. Depending on stocks, this date could be pushed back, but at least you'll still land yourself an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080.

If you're on the hunt for the GPUs themselves, our RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 live blog will point you in the right direction.