This Asus monitor acts as a makeshift air purifier — your allergies will thank you later

Asus in on a mission to keep your workspace fresh, and it's not just with its new Fragrance Mouse, as it's now releasing air purifying monitors. Yes, really, and it aims to do wonder for those prone to allergies.

Asus announced is new VU Air Ionizer series monitors, equipped with built-in air ionizers that claim to remove 90% of airborne dust in the space of three hours — all to improve air quality.

These monitors use nano-ion technology (generally used in hair dryers) to get rid of "pollen, allergen and other pollutants," and there are no filters required. Placed in vents just behind the display, it aims to purify air right in front of the user, covering a 1m³ area.

(Image credit: Asus)

An air purifier combined with a monitor? Not something I thought could work, but for those in an office or at-home workspace who constantly have to deal with allergies, especially during pollen season, the VU Air Ionizer monitor makes for an interesting idea.

As for the monitors themselves, you can expect a 23.8-inch VU249HFI-W and the 27-inch VU279HFI-W models, which feature FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panels with 178-degree viewing angles, 100Hz refresh rates and 1ms response rates. These are solid specs are far as productivity monitors go.

For a bigger option, there's the 34-inch VU34WCIP-W monitor with a WQHD (3440x1440) 1500R curved panel and a 21:9 aspect ratio, along with a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. Plus, it comes with USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort connecctivity.

Since it's aimed at professionals, you can also expect TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light and flicker-free tech that makes the display easier on the eyes, along with a Rest Reminder feature that tells you to give you eyes a break.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asus' move towards sustainability

(Image credit: Asus)

This is Asus' push towards having a more sustainable, calming workspace, as it also delivers packaging that can be transformed into useful "eco-friendly desk essentials."

This includes a laptop stand, a phone holder, a box to organize stationary and a filer holder. We've seen a couple of brands give their boxes a more eco-friendly purpose, and it's an interesting way to actually recylce packaging.

The Asus VU Air Ionizer monitors are available to purchase now, with the Asus 23-inch VU249HFI-W at $129.99, the 27-inch VU279HFI-W for $159 and the 34-inch VU34WCIP-W monitor for $359.

Do these monitors have the chops to make it onto our list of best monitors? We'll have to check them out to see, but one thing we do know: these air-purifying monitors are sure to keep those allergies in check.