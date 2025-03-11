This Asus monitor acts as a makeshift air purifier — your allergies will thank you later

News
By
published

Have allergies? These Asus VU Air Ionizer monitors can help with that

Asus VU Air Ionizer Monitor on desk with person relaxed in office chair
(Image credit: Asus)

Asus in on a mission to keep your workspace fresh, and it's not just with its new Fragrance Mouse, as it's now releasing air purifying monitors. Yes, really, and it aims to do wonder for those prone to allergies.

Asus announced is new VU Air Ionizer series monitors, equipped with built-in air ionizers that claim to remove 90% of airborne dust in the space of three hours — all to improve air quality.

These monitors use nano-ion technology (generally used in hair dryers) to get rid of "pollen, allergen and other pollutants," and there are no filters required. Placed in vents just behind the display, it aims to purify air right in front of the user, covering a 1m³ area.

Asus VU Air Ionizer Monitor graphic with arrows pointing out of vent behind the monitor

(Image credit: Asus)

An air purifier combined with a monitor? Not something I thought could work, but for those in an office or at-home workspace who constantly have to deal with allergies, especially during pollen season, the VU Air Ionizer monitor makes for an interesting idea.

As for the monitors themselves, you can expect a 23.8-inch VU249HFI-W and the 27-inch VU279HFI-W models, which feature FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panels with 178-degree viewing angles, 100Hz refresh rates and 1ms response rates. These are solid specs are far as productivity monitors go.

For a bigger option, there's the 34-inch VU34WCIP-W monitor with a WQHD (3440x1440) 1500R curved panel and a 21:9 aspect ratio, along with a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. Plus, it comes with USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort connecctivity.

Since it's aimed at professionals, you can also expect TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light and flicker-free tech that makes the display easier on the eyes, along with a Rest Reminder feature that tells you to give you eyes a break.

Asus' move towards sustainability

Asus VU Air Ionizer monitor packaging used to act as storage for laptop, smartphone, files and pens

(Image credit: Asus)

This is Asus' push towards having a more sustainable, calming workspace, as it also delivers packaging that can be transformed into useful "eco-friendly desk essentials."

This includes a laptop stand, a phone holder, a box to organize stationary and a filer holder. We've seen a couple of brands give their boxes a more eco-friendly purpose, and it's an interesting way to actually recylce packaging.

The Asus VU Air Ionizer monitors are available to purchase now, with the Asus 23-inch VU249HFI-W at $129.99, the 27-inch VU279HFI-W for $159 and the 34-inch VU34WCIP-W monitor for $359.

Do these monitors have the chops to make it onto our list of best monitors? We'll have to check them out to see, but one thing we do know: these air-purifying monitors are sure to keep those allergies in check.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Dell SE Series monitor sitting on a wooden desk in a bright room with a laptop and keyboard nearby.
Dell SE Series monitors prioritize your eyes and make everyday tasks a breeze
Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto
Our favorite air purifier has dropped in price — just in time for allergy season
BlueAir Blue Pure 311i Max air purifier on a blue background
Amazon just slashed $40 off this popular air purifier just in time for allergy season
Asus Fragrance Mouse
Asus’ new ‘Fragrance Mouse’ is one of the weirdest peripherals ever
Asus Swift OLED PG27UCDM
I went eyes-on with the world’s first 4K OLED gaming monitor, and I’ll never go back — here’s why
ZOWIE XL2586X+
I just tested this 600Hz gaming monitor, and it actually made me better at Counter-Strike 2
Latest in Monitors
Asus VU Air Ionizer Monitor on desk with person relaxed in office chair
This Asus monitor acts as a makeshift air purifier — your allergies will thank you later
HP Omen Transcend 32
HP Omen Transcend 32 review: An almost perfect gaming monitor
49” Samsung Odyssey G9 (OLED) with deal tag
Hurry! The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is back down to its lowest price ever
LG OLED gaming monitor
Forget 4K! LG just shattered records with the world’s sharpest OLED gaming monitor
ZOWIE XL2586X+
I just tested this 600Hz gaming monitor, and it actually made me better at Counter-Strike 2
The Siaviala S6 laptop screen extender connected to a laptop on a table in a cafe with a Tom&#039;s Guide deals badge
This laptop screen extender helped up my multitasking game — and it’s $100 off right now
Latest in News
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could finally get this feature from the best foldable phones thanks to One UI 7
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching this iconic feature — and there's serious backlash
Horizon Forbidden West on PC
AI-powered PlayStation characters are being tested at Sony — what we know
(L-R) Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean and Gene Hackman as Edward &quot;Brill&quot; Lyle in &quot;Enemy of the State&quot;
Prime Video’s top 10 has just been crashed by a ‘90s action-thriller with Will Smith — now's the perfect time to stream it
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 could give your iPhone a whole new Vision Pro-inspired look
Asus VU Air Ionizer Monitor on desk with person relaxed in office chair
This Asus monitor acts as a makeshift air purifier — your allergies will thank you later
More about monitors
HP Omen Transcend 32

HP Omen Transcend 32 review: An almost perfect gaming monitor
49” Samsung Odyssey G9 (OLED) with deal tag

Hurry! The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is back down to its lowest price ever
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could finally get this feature from the best foldable phones thanks to One UI 7
See more latest
Most Popular
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could finally get this feature from the best foldable phones thanks to One UI 7
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching this iconic feature — and there's serious backlash
(L-R) Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean and Gene Hackman as Edward &quot;Brill&quot; Lyle in &quot;Enemy of the State&quot;
Prime Video’s top 10 has just been crashed by a ‘90s action-thriller with Will Smith — now's the perfect time to stream it
Horizon Forbidden West on PC
AI-powered PlayStation characters are being tested at Sony — what we know
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockups at galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak could be bad news for battery life — what we know
Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha and David Alpay as Jade in &quot;From&quot; season 3
‘From’ season 4 producers reveal release window — and I’m starting to get nervous
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 could give your iPhone a whole new Vision Pro-inspired look
Synseer healthbuds
This new pair of earbuds wants to track your health like a smartwatch — but there's a hefty price tag
Google Calendar app on iPhone
Google Calendar is about to get a Gemini AI upgrade, and it makes more sense than you'd think
The cast of Bodies Bodies Bodies, including Lee Pace as Greg, Amandla Stenberg as Sophie, Maria Bakalova as Bee, Chase Myha&#039;la Herrold as Jordan, Pete Davidson as David, Chase Sui Wonders as Emma, and Rachel Sennott as Alice, scream and laugh poolside
Tubi is losing this overlooked slasher comedy starring Pete Davidson — stream it for free now