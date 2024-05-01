Save $600 on a new RTX 4060 Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop in this killer deal

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, head's up: Razer's running a good sale that knocks $600 off the price of a Razer Blade 15 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card.

This is significant because while this laptop is from 2023, it's still a great gaming machine in 2024 and beyond. And right now the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 4060 is on sale for $1,899 at Razer. This gaming machine typically sells for $2,499, but for a limited time Razer is running a 24% off sale on the Razer Blade 15 that makes it a much more compelling buy.

Razer Blade 15: was $2,499 now $1,899 @ Razer

This 2023 Razer Blade 15 is on sale for $600 off, which is a great discount on this machine since it still packs a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage as well as a QHD 240Hz display.

This is a great opportunity to get into one of the best gaming laptops on the market. While the Blade 15 on sale doesn't come with the optional OLED screen we loved so much in our Razer Blade 15 review, that's a cosmetic upgrade you don't need if you just care about playing great games on the go.

No, the star of the show here is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics card that comes standard on the Blade 15, though you can upgrade to an RTX 4070 for an extra $300. But you don't need to, because the entry-level Blade 15 on sale in this deal has enough power (between its Intel Core i7-13800H CPU, RTX 4060 GPU and 16GB of RAM) to run many of the best PC games at good to great framerates.

The 15.6-inch QHD display is no slouch either, as it's capable of achieving a 240Hz refresh rate, which means smooth visuals and the opportunity to play older games at ridiculously high framerates.

The Razer Blade 15 looks good on a desk, too, as long as you like the company's trademark black and green color scheme. The Blade 15's black aluminum chassis stands out in a crowd, but at under 5 pounds it's still technically portable enough that you could bring it to a coffee shop or office meeting.

One thing to know before you buy is that this laptop, like many gaming laptops, can run quite hot when you're gaming. It also doesn't last long on battery power, especially when gaming (we're talking like an hour or two of unplugged gaming time, max), so either leave it at home or carry the charger with you.

But if you're interested in snagging one of these deals you better act fast, because we don't know how long this Razer sale will last. If this laptop turns out to not be the best fit for you, no worries—we keep a regularly-updated list of the best laptop deals available right now, so click through and see if there's anything else on sale that meets your needs!