Hurry! Best Buy's knocking $500 off a killer RTX 4070 OLED gaming laptop

Spring has sprung this week, so it's a good time to be hunting for laptop deals as retailers around the country try to do their own spring cleaning by discounting gadgets that have sat too long on store shelves.

In fact, I just noticed a pretty sweet deal that makes the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 only $1,499 at Best Buy, which is $500 off the usual $2,000 asking price.

That's a pretty hefty 25% off this killer gaming laptop with a lovely 16-inch OLED display and enough power to run just about all your favorite games at good to great framerates.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 4070): was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy This 16-inch gaming laptop arrives sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. That's enough muscle to play most games well on the 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, which is this laptop's real killer feature.

You can read our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review for a full rundown of how this machine performed in our testing lab, but you should note the model we reviewed had a more powerful RTX 4090 onboard and thus ran hotter and had more troubling issues running games at high framerates.

However, the main things we loved about our G16 review unit are present in this discounted model. The Zephyrus G16 feels far more comfortable and easy on the eyes than most 16-inch gaming laptops, and we especially like how eye-catching and beautiful the 240HZ OLED screen is and how comfortable the keyboard and touchpad are for extended use.

I really feel like 16 inches is the sweet spot for a gaming laptop in terms of screen size, because it's the upper limit of how large a laptop most of us are willing to carry day-to-day. But 16 inches of screen real estate gives you lots of room for working or gaming, and the inky blacks, sharp contrasts and striking visuals of the OLED display make everything you do on this laptop look better.

And while the 16GB of RAM and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU mean you will have to rely on Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech to get the best performance, you can absolutely play the best PC games on this laptop for hours and have a blast doing so.

Just make sure to plug in while gaming, or lug the charger with you if you take a trip, because this thing barely lasts an hour or two while gaming on battery—a weakness shared by all the best gaming laptops these days.

While this isn't the lowest price I've ever seen for this laptop, it's one of the best PC gaming deals I've seen all month on a killer mid-range OLED gaming laptop with RTX 4070 power.