Alienware M18 R2 with RTX 4090 is now $1,000 off — cheaper than Cyber Monday!

After tracking Cyber Monday deals over the past week, I thought all the major laptop discounts had come and gone. That was until I stumbled upon this outstanding $1,000 price cut on this Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop — and it comes with some serious power.

You can grab an Alienware m18 R2 with an RTX 4090 for $2,899 at Dell right now. While it's still a pricey gaming laptop, taking it down from it's usual $3,899 asking price means big savings. Moreover, it's now even cheaper than it was during Cyber Monday (previously $900 off). Dell may have got its times mixed up, but I'll take this deal as it comes regardless.

Dell Alienware m18 R2 (RTX 4090): was $3,899 now $2,899 at Dell The Alienware m18 R2 is a monster of a gaming laptop, and it has the specs to prove it. With a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD, this is a full-blown desktop replacement. It even sports an 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. All that with a $1,000 discount.

Being one of the best gaming laptops around, the Alienware m18 R2 is one to keep on your radar at a price like this. It's made to be a desktop replacement, and you can see why with its power under the hood: an Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, a whopping 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

That's not even counting its huge 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Not only is it ready to play virtually any PC game at max settings, it's also able to blaze through heavy-duty tasks like video editing and more.

We gave this beast of a laptop 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice award in our Alienware m18 R2 review, stating: "As far as gaming laptops go, you’d have a hard time finding another that performs as well as the Alienware m18 R2. While pricey, the m18 R2 doesn’t disappoint when playing the latest games at the highest settings on that huge 18-inch display."

We noted that it's simply to big and heavy to carry, and it's cooling design isn't the best around (be prepared for some noise from fans and some heat), but if you're after a desktop replacement and a permanent fixture to your desk setup that you'll only move once in a while, this Alienware m18 R2 is as good as it gets.

Despite its $1,000 price cut, this is still one pricey gaming laptop. If you're after something even cheaper, you'll be happy to hear there are still many post-Cyber Monday laptop deals to check out. Also, make sure to check out our Dell coupons page for more ways to save.