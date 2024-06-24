Act fast! This RTX 4070 gaming laptop is over $400 off at Amazon

When it comes to playing the best PC games , you ideally want an Nvidia RTX 4070 if you’re going down the gaming laptop route. It’s one of the fastest cards Team Green makes, and has enough power to play most modern titles at 60 fps and above at high settings. And I’ve found a portable gaming powerhouse with just such a spec that’s currently nicely discounted.

Right now, the 15.6-inch Asus TUF Gaming A15 With RTX 4070 Laptop GPU is on sale for $1,293 at Amazon . The mega retailer normally sells this super sturdy laptop for $1,699, making for a sweet saving of $406. Not to try and further influence your future purchases, but if I was a hardcore gamer (and hoo-boy am I ever), I’d take that $406 and buy a bunch of the best Steam games to give my new laptop RTX 4070 a workout.

ACT FAST! Asus TUF Gaming 15: was $1,699 now $1,1293 @Amazon

The Asus TUF A15 is a powerful Windows 11 gaming laptop that packs in some impressive components. It has an RTX 4070 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 7940HS CPU, 16GB of DRR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6 screen also has a max refresh rate of 144Hz, while it supports Nvidia G-Sync, too.

If you’re willing to splash almost $1,300 you should expect some powerful components for that sort of outlay, and the Asus TUF A15 Gaming is a bit of a beast thanks to its RTX 4070 GPU and AMD Ryzen 7 7940HS processor. Asus’ system also packs in 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB of SSD storage. With that GPU/CPU tag team in your corner, you’re going to blow most modern games away.

The A15’s screen has a lot going for it, too. Though it's not OLED, this 15.6-inch IPS panel boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz, which means most well-optimized games are going to feel ultra responsive to play. Though I normally prefer a 1440p laptop, the FHD (1920 x 1080) native resolution will still make titles look crisp, and thanks to the relatively low pixel count, you’ll be able to squeeze more frames out of your RTX 4070.

This laptop’s screen also supports Nvidia G-Sync, which is an absolute game-changer if you want to run your favorite games as smoothly as possible. Nvidia’s display tech synchronizes the refresh rate of the screen with the fps output of the GPU to eliminate screen tearing while also radically reducing stutter. I’ve been using G-Sync displays for years now, and I’d never buy a new monitor or even one of the best gaming laptops if it didn’t have G-Sync.

This chunky laptop is also military grade certified, having passed various grueling MIL-STD 810H tests. You could throw this thing out of your office window and it would probably still play Resident Evil 4 just fine even after it had kissed the pavement. Note: please, please don’t throw a $1,300 gaming laptop out of a window.