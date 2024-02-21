Act fast! This killer gaming laptop is $600 off at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a great gaming laptop, now's a great time to head to Best Buy because that's where you'll find a killer discount on the gaming machine that leads our list of the best gaming laptops.

Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That’s a significant savings of $600 off the usual $1,599 asking price, making this one of the best laptop deals we've yet seen this month. It's a great gaming laptop at full price and an even better one at a discount. This sleek portable powerhouse with a beautiful 14-inch display makes the best PC games look good on the go.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy

For a limited time Best Buy is knocking roughly $600 off the price of this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with a 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) 165Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, a discrete Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's a great machine, especially at $999.

I and other members of the Computing team here at Tom's Guide have reviewed multiple models of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 in the past, and we've reliably loved them because they're attractive and relatively easy to carry yet deliver credible gaming power and decent battery life. These are strengths that aren't easy to find in a great gaming laptop, and to get them all in one package is rare indeed.

We recently tested and reviewed a model of the G14 that's very similar to the one on sale here, and in that Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review our reviewer praised the laptop's speed, attractive design and plentiful port array. While we were less impressed by the heat generated by the laptop when gaming, that's a common issue that most gaming laptops contend with and shouldn't be a deal-breaker.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is easily my favorite 14-inch gaming laptop thanks to its slick design, powerful innards and power efficiency. (Image credit: Future)

One of the things I've always loved most about the G14 is how long it lasts on battery power. Like most gaming laptops, it can't last more than an hour or two when playing demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty unplugged. But when you're just browsing the web you can expect this laptop to last you through a good chunk of the workday, which is rare in gaming laptops. In fact, the G14 lasted nearly ten hours in our battery tests, which is better than competitors from the likes of Alienware, MSI and Razer.

So if you need a great 14-inch gaming laptop, don't miss this opportunity to snag one of the best at a killer price!