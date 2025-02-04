Act fast! One of the best gaming laptops with RTX 4070 is $250 off at Best Buy

This far into 2025 we're starting to see new games and new gaming PCs launching for the year, which means some of our favorite gaming laptops are going to see big price cuts as retailers try to make room for new product.

Case in point: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4070 is on sale for $1,749 at Best Buy. That knocks $250 off the usual $2,000 asking price, making this a great deal on a killer OLED gaming laptop that will last you for years to come.

I know because we've been reviewing the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for years at this point, and it has reliably stayed at or near the top of our best gaming laptops because every new edition continues to deliver a potent blend of performance an portability.

You can read why in our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, because the model of G14 on sale at Best Buy is identical to the model we reviewed. My colleague Tony Polanco lauded this laptop's eye-catching 3K 120 Hz OLED display and praised how well it makes even the best PC games look and run thanks to its Ryzen 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

And while games are bigger than ever these days, the 1TB SSD should give you more than enough room to store your favorites. Plus, this laptop comes with a robust port array that includes both USB-A and USB-C ports as well as an HDMI 2.1 out, so you can count on being able to plug in your favorite accessories and play the best Steam games on an external display--personally I like to play PC games on my LG C2 OLED TV, but your mileage may vary.

However you like to play your PC games, know that this gaming laptop is powerful and portable enough to let you play them anywhere you go. Just be ready to plug in, because like most gaming laptops this thing barely lasts an hour when gaming on battery power.