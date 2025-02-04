Act fast! One of the best gaming laptops with RTX 4070 is $250 off at Best Buy

Deals
By
published

Snag this sweet OLED-equipped RTX 4070 gaming laptop for a song

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop in white on a table playing a driving section in Cyberpunk 2077.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This far into 2025 we're starting to see new games and new gaming PCs launching for the year, which means some of our favorite gaming laptops are going to see big price cuts as retailers try to make room for new product.

Case in point: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4070 is on sale for $1,749 at Best Buy. That knocks $250 off the usual $2,000 asking price, making this a great deal on a killer OLED gaming laptop that will last you for years to come.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4070)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4070): was $1,999 now $1,749 at Best Buy

The G14 has been our best gaming laptop for years, and this 2024 model is a great example of why. It sports a lovely 3K OLED screen, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD into a sleek aluminum chassis that's easy to carry.

View Deal

I know because we've been reviewing the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for years at this point, and it has reliably stayed at or near the top of our best gaming laptops because every new edition continues to deliver a potent blend of performance an portability.

You can read why in our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, because the model of G14 on sale at Best Buy is identical to the model we reviewed. My colleague Tony Polanco lauded this laptop's eye-catching 3K 120 Hz OLED display and praised how well it makes even the best PC games look and run thanks to its Ryzen 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

And while games are bigger than ever these days, the 1TB SSD should give you more than enough room to store your favorites. Plus, this laptop comes with a robust port array that includes both USB-A and USB-C ports as well as an HDMI 2.1 out, so you can count on being able to plug in your favorite accessories and play the best Steam games on an external display--personally I like to play PC games on my LG C2 OLED TV, but your mileage may vary.

However you like to play your PC games, know that this gaming laptop is powerful and portable enough to let you play them anywhere you go. Just be ready to plug in, because like most gaming laptops this thing barely lasts an hour when gaming on battery power.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 146 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
1
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View Deal
Alienware M18
Our Review
3
ALIENWARE m18 R2 GAMING...
Dell
$2,399.99
View Deal
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
MSI Cyborg Gaming Laptop -...
Walmart
$1,299
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch)
Our Review
5
MSI 15.6" Cyborg 15 Gaming...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
6
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(Black)
Our Review
8
MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop,...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware M18
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Alienware M18 Gaming Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
10
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
See more Computing Deals
TOPICS
Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 