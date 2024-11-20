Epic Black Friday deals on Dell and Alienware are live now — here's the 9 gaming deals I'd shop
Black Friday is almost here, and if you're shopping for the PC gamer in your life, you can already find plenty of epic deals on Alienware and Dell machines capable of handling the best PC games.
Whatever your budget, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to saving on gaming laptops and desktops powerful enough to rival the PS5 or Xbox Series X. So if you're looking to upgrade your set-up for the holidays, there's no better time. Right now you can snag Alienware's Aurora R16 gaming PC for just $2,499 at Dell. If you're on a budget, the Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC is on sale for just $899 at Dell right now, is a surprisingly solid gaming laptop for the price and even packs a Snapdragon Elite CPU with 16GB of RAM.
We track Dell deals throughout the year, so you can rest easy knowing that these 9 Black Friday deals on Dell and Alienware machines are worth every penny. For even more ways to save, we've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals going on now. And don't forget to check out our guide to the best Dell coupons while you're at it.
Early Black Friday Alienware and Dell deals
Lowest price! This beautiful display is a great curved gaming monitor, and at this price, it's a killer deal. In our Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor review we celebrated the beautiful QD-OLED panel, high refresh rate (175Hz over DisplayPort or 100Hz via HDMI), elegant design and easy-to-use interface. Just be aware that this monitor has no HDMI 2.1 ports and takes up a lot of space on your desk.
We're fans of Dell's XPS line and the next generation is finally here. The XPS 13 Copilot+ PC packs a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
This well-designed 32-inch 4K display from Alienware is one of the best curved monitors on the market for folks seeking a high-speed gaming display. It offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which not only outpaces its bigger sibling, the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, but makes this the fastest 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor Dell currently sells.
Save $500 on this Dell G16 gaming laptop ahead of Black Friday. Dell's G-series laptops are great options for gamers on a budget, packing gaming performance to rival competitors like Alienware at a fraction of the price. This configuration comes with a bright and colorful 16-inch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.
The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 16 — sporting a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 mini LED touch display, an efficient Intel Core 7 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $500 saving all the more worthwhile for this laptop that doubles as a tablet!
In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we called it a stealthy gaming laptop that balances gaming and productivity. With an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, a very solid NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 for the GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage, it's an all-around great pick for the gamer in your life.
One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed is now on sale for $600 off. This model of the Alienware Aurora R16 packs an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.
Dell is taking $600 off the price of Alienware's x16 R2 gaming laptops. This one comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its 16-inch FHD+, 480Hz display as well.
Dell is slashing the price of this Aurora R16 desktop configuration, and it's packing quite a bit of gaming power inside. You can play your favorite games at max settings with a liquid-cooled Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU. Its large 2TB SSD also provides plenty of space for hefty games.
