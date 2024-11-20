Epic Black Friday deals on Dell and Alienware are live now — here's the 9 gaming deals I'd shop

Black Friday is almost here, and if you're shopping for the PC gamer in your life, you can already find plenty of epic deals on Alienware and Dell machines capable of handling the best PC games.

Whatever your budget, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to saving on gaming laptops and desktops powerful enough to rival the PS5 or Xbox Series X. So if you're looking to upgrade your set-up for the holidays, there's no better time. Right now you can snag Alienware's Aurora R16 gaming PC for just $2,499 at Dell. If you're on a budget, the Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC is on sale for just $899 at Dell right now, is a surprisingly solid gaming laptop for the price and even packs a Snapdragon Elite CPU with 16GB of RAM.

We track Dell deals throughout the year, so you can rest easy knowing that these 9 Black Friday deals on Dell and Alienware machines are worth every penny. For even more ways to save, we've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals going on now. And don't forget to check out our guide to the best Dell coupons while you're at it.

Early Black Friday Alienware and Dell deals

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $999 at Dell Save $500 on this Dell G16 gaming laptop ahead of Black Friday. Dell's G-series laptops are great options for gamers on a budget, packing gaming performance to rival competitors like Alienware at a fraction of the price. This configuration comes with a bright and colorful 16-inch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Read more ▼

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 16 — sporting a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 mini LED touch display, an efficient Intel Core 7 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $500 saving all the more worthwhile for this laptop that doubles as a tablet! Read more ▼

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099 now $1,499 at Dell Dell is taking $600 off the price of Alienware's x16 R2 gaming laptops. This one comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its 16-inch FHD+, 480Hz display as well. Read more ▼