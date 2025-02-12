Act fast! This RTX 4060 gaming PC is on sale for $450 off right now at Woot

This is the lowest price yet for this entry-level gaming desktop

Acer Nitro 50
(Image credit: Acer)

You don’t always have to wait for big sales events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday to find great deals on the best gaming PCs. To that point, we just spotted a deal for an excellent entry-level gaming desktop you can buy for under $1,000.

Right now, Woot is offering the Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktop for $849. This PC normally retails for $1,299, so you save a nice $450. This fierce-looking gaming monster has all the components you need to play the best PC games—and this is a deal we highly recommend you take advantage of while it lasts. (For more deals, check out our Presidents' Day sales guide).

Acer Acer Nitro 50
Acer Acer Nitro 50: was $1,299 now $849 at Woot!

You don't have to break the bank to get into PC gaming, as evidenced by this excellent deal for the Acer Nitro 50. Typically $1,299, this gaming rig is currently on sale for $849. It packs a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal

The Acer Nitro 50 is perfect for those who want to dive into PC gaming but don’t want to spend thousands of dollars. It has solid specs for a low—to mid-tier rig, including a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Again, these aren’t the most cutting-edge components, but they’re plenty for delivering 1080p/60fps gaming at low to medium graphical settings.

Thanks to its Cylon-like appearance, you won’t mistake the Nitro 50 for anything other than a gaming PC. The red V shape on the front almost appears to stare at you. The grills on the front and hexagonal shapes on the side aren’t just for sure as they also provide this PC with plenty of ventilation. Speaking of plenty, you’ll find all the ports you could ever need here.

You also get a USB keyboard and mouse right out of the box, delivering even more value. The listing doesn’t specify which exact peripherals you get, but if you’re unhappy with them, you can always check out our best gaming keyboard and best gaming mouse buying guides to find ones that better fit your needs and tastes.

This Acer Nitro 50 deal is one of the best we’ve seen this month and the lowest price yet for this configuration. Though it doesn’t pack a beefy Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU, you can have a lot of fun playing games on this machine. We’re not sure how long this deal is good for, so I say jump on it fast before it’s too late.

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

