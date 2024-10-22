Black Friday gaming PC deals are live now — here's my favorite sales up to $600 off
Don’t wait until Black Friday
Yup, Black Friday is nearly upon us. When the massive annual event kicks off on November 29, some of the best gaming PCs will be on sale at record low prices. The thing is, though, they already are.
Whether you want a gaming desktop that can outperform a PS5 or Xbox Series X or you're just looking to upgrade, my following picks of deals on great gaming rigs cover a variety of budgets.
I’ve been building PCs and enjoying the best Steam games on them for 20 years. Trust me, I know a thing or two about PC gaming. That’s why you can rest easy that these 9 early Black Friday gaming PC deals won’t steer you wrong.
Early Black Friday gaming PC deals
HP Victus 15L (RTX 4060): was $1,200 now $799 @ HP
If you want great performance on a budget, the HP Victus 15L will satisfy thanks to its Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU and its support for the company’s frame-boosting DLSS tech. This gaming desktop also houses a 14 Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
ViprTech Rebel 4.0 (RTX 4060): was $1,050 now $824 @ Amazon
Here's an attractive gaming rig that’s well specced for its price point. This config nets you an RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of onboard GPU RAM, a Ryzen 7 2700 CPU (that can be overclocked to 4.1GHz in Turbo mode), a whopping 32GB of DDR memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD.
MSI Codex R2 (RTX 4060Ti): was $1,400 now $1,269 @ Newegg
The MSI Codex R2 is a solid mid-range gaming rig that’s well equipped to deliver speedy frame rates in modern titles at both 1080p and 1440p. This desktop packs in Nvidia’s RTX 4060 GPU, a 14 Gen Intel Core i7 14700F processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe SSD.
ASUS ROG Strix G15DS (RTX 4070): was $1,800 now $1,499 @ Amazon
LOWEST PRICE! This striking Asus Windows 11 gaming PC is currently on sale for the cheapest price I’ve ever seen it listed for at Amazon. That $1,500 provides you with a rig that has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.
Alienware Aurora R16 (RTX 4070): was $2,050 now $1,699 @ Amazon
The Alienware Aurora R16 is our current top pick as the best pound for pound gaming PC you can buy. This mighty rig houses an Nvidia RTX 4080 Super GPU, a liquid-cooled Gen 13 Intel Core i9-13900F (with 24 cores and 32 threads), 32GB of DDR5 RAM clocked to 5600 MTs and a 1TB SSD.
HP Omen 45L (RTX 4080 Super): was $3,000 now $2,199 @ HP
The Omen 45L is a stunning-looking gaming PC built for high-end performance. This rig comes with an RTX 4080 Super graphics card, an Omen “Cryo Chamber” liquid-cooled CPU, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage.
Asus ROG Strix G16CH (RTX 4080): was $2,800 now $2,499 @ Best Buy
The ROG Strix G16CH is an extremely impressive gaming desktop from a specs perspective. In terms of components, you’re looking at an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU, a Gen 14 Intel Core i7-14700KF processor, 32GB of DRR5 memory and a 1TB SSD.
Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 (RTX 4080 Super): was $3,300 now $2,699 @ Lenovo
This top-tier Legion gaming desktop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, a Gen 14 Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory clocked at 4,000MHz and a 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe drive. Its stylish RGB lit case is also liquid-cooled up the wazoo.
Origin PC Neuron (RTX 4090): was $4,900 now $4,399 @ Amazon
Welcome to delicious gaming decadence. $4,399 is only going to make sense for the most dedicated PC players. Still, if you can afford it, it’s tough to top the specs of the Neuron. The world’s fastest consumer GPU in the form of the RTX 4090 is backed up by an Intel Core i9-14900K CPU, a ludicrous 64GB of DDR5 RAM and an even more absurd 6TB NVMe SSD.
Dave is a computing editor at Tom’s Guide and covers everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal.