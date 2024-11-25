Best Black Friday antivirus deals: stellar savings on PC protection

Black Friday deals are live and folks are snapping up everything from TVs to kitchen appliances, and while antivirus software might not be the first (or even the third) thing you think to buy during this week it absolutely should be.

Firstly, everyone needs to invest in some strong protection for all their home tech devices and antivirus software is a non-negotiable. You never, ever want to wait until it is too late to realize that you should have protected your home PC or Mac with strong antivirus software.

Secondly, there are some truly amazing sales going on right now for some of the best antivirus software solutions that we've tested and reviewed. The deals listed below are up to 85% off on some of our favorite antivirus security suites and will cover your laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones and sometimes, all the devices for an entire household.

It is definitely worth adding antivirus deals to your Black Friday shopping list. While you're at it, keep your eyes open for all the other amazing Black Friday deals that are going strong all week from home security cameras and video doorbells to laptops and accessories.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select Plus: was $189 now $69 at us.norton.com Now through December 4, you can get Norton's antivirus software bundled with identity theft protection for 63% off your first year. Norton 360 includes malware, ransomware and hacking protection along with useful extras like a VPN, password manager, parental controls, dark web monitoring and more. With LifeLock Select Plus, you get Social Security and credit alerts, one bureau credit monitoring and up to $25,000 in stolen funds reimbursement if you have your identity stolen. This deal is a great way to protect your entire digital life at a very affordable price.

Best Black Friday antivirus deals

McAfee Total Protection (3 devices): was $100 now $15 at Amazon McAfee offers an easy to use interface, and sets itself apart by providing a security suite that doesn't require a lot of effort or extra thought. In addition to the antivirus protection, McAfee provides a password manager, parental controls, 24/7 phone support, a VPN, a firewall, credit bureau monitoring and a file shredder. However, it does lack a hardened browser and a ransomware rollback.

Norton 360 Deluxe: was $90 now $20 at Amazon We've called Norton "almost everything you could want" in a security suite - and from malware protection, a VPN, a firewall, parental controls, password manager, hardened browser, and ransomware rollback this package includes almost everything you can shake a malicious stick at (except a file shredder or file encryption). When we reviewed it, our only drawbacks were the false positives and the price - which given the current Black Friday sale, is not an issue for the time being.

Malwarebytes Premium: was $40 now $19.50 at Amazon Malwarebytes puts a focus on, of course, malware as well as online identity security but leaves out some of the other features like password manager, parental controls, a hardened browser and a firewall. It does include a VPN however. During testing we found it to be very fast while scanning for malicious files, we also found that it was quick because it really only worked at the folder, not file, level. Overall, we found the defenses here were a more rudimentary approach.

Webroot Internet Security Complete: was $100 now $35 at Amazon Like the others on this list, Webroot will protect your system from malware, provide identity theft protection and anti-phishing measures, and has secure password management from LastPass. This version is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS and Android but has security measures specifically designed for Chromebooks, as well as a system maintenance tool that improves performance and clears hard drive space by deleting cookies and clearing the cache. However, as we have not yet tested it we cannot vouch for its efficacy.