Best Black Friday security camera deals: save big on Ring, Arlo and more
Stay safe throughout the year with our favorite home security cameras
If you’re looking to get started or to build out your existing home security system with more cameras, perhaps with a video doorbell or a spotlight or additional accessories, now is a great time to take advantage of Black Friday sales on some of the best home security cameras available.
Not only do these cameras allow you to keep eyes and ears on your front door and property when you’re not at home, they can also record suspicious activity, help with insurance claims or even allow you to communicate with guests and visitors when you’re out and about.
Getting started with a single camera for a garage or front door, or even a bundle with a doorbell, spotlight, battery pack or solar power set up is particularly easy right now when so many options are available at such deep discounts. We’ve reviewed many home security cameras and can recommend which ones are worth installing in your home and which deals are actually saving you money. Also, check out our guide on the best Amazon promo codes for more tips and ways to save on everything else you might need for your home security system.
Best Black Friday security camera deals
Offering a compact, sleek design, Ring’s Indoor Cam is useful in any location and can be positioned anywhere inside the home to offer 360 degrees of smooth, stutter-free HD video. It also provides features like a two-way intercom system, and color-night vision but there’s no subject tracking or auto follow. Also, many of its helpful features – such as video storage or person detection – are gated behind a Ring subscription. However, with this deal, you're getting a two-pack at a steep discount.
This deal – one of two available to subscribers in the Wyze app – gets you everything you need to set up the pan-and-tilt camera outside, including a 128GB microSD card. We liked the Pan v3’s ability to scan almost anywhere: the 360-degree horizontal rotation and 180-degree vertical panning was very effective but the video did get blurry during heavy motion moments. This bundle includes the outdoor power adapter, making it more useful for outdoor placement; the Pan v3 itself is IP65 rated.
Alternatively, Ring fans who want an indoor camera but also want a doorbell camera will want to check out this bundle: A indoor cam paired with the all-new Ring battery doorbell. The new doorbell offers head-to-toe video, live view and two-way talk as well as person and package detection. It’s easy to install, will record to connected cameras and works with Alexa-enabled devices.
We reviewed the Wyze Battery Cam Pro and liked that, because of its battery power, it could be placed anywhere the Wi-Fi would reach. It was also reliable, overall inexpensive, offered both cloud and local storage and had bright spotlights. However, the field of view wasn’t very wide and we felt like the 2K video quality could be clearer. If you add accessories to this bundle the price increases but is still offered at a discounted price: $200 for the bundle with an extra battery and $209 for the one with a solar panel.
We had a lot of good things to say about Arlo’s Pro 5S 2K security camera when we reviewed it: clear and crisp video – including color night recording, a long battery life and secure automation tools were among the pros, while the only real con was the price. That makes picking up one while it's 60% off a no brainer. And the discounts extend to bundle pricing as well – a 4 pack of the cameras is a whopping 50% or $300 off.
Those looking for an outdoor accessory to pair with their purchase will like this bundle which pairs a Spotlight Cam with an Indoor Cam. Ring's Spotlight Cam uses two motion-activated LED spotlights that will turn on when they detect motion and will sound a built-in security siren with just a few taps. It also sends real-time alerts when it detects motion, and is battery-powered which means it can be easily positioned in a variety of places, even when you don't have a power outlet nearby.
One of our best home security cameras, the Blink Outdoor 4 earned our approval for having a two-year battery life, local storage and cloud storage and 1080p video. The battery power means its a fully wireless option, so easy to position in a variety of locations, and it includes person detection. This bundle includes the Sync Module XR which helps to extend the range of your Blink device to up to 400 feet.
Amber Bouman is the senior security editor at Tom's Guide where she writes about antivirus software, home security, identity theft and more. She has long had an interest in personal security, both online and off, and also has an appreciation for martial arts and edged weapons. With over two decades of experience working in tech journalism, Amber has written for a number of publications including PC World, Maximum PC, Tech Hive, and Engadget covering everything from smartphones to smart breast pumps.