Best Black Friday video doorbell deals: 5 sales I'd shop now on Ring, Eufy and more
Grab a new video doorbell for even less ahead of the holidays
As Black Friday approaches, more and more tech deals are popping up – including some great deals on the best video doorbells.
There are a number of good reasons to invest in a video doorbell, like preventing porch pirates from stealing holiday packages to having an easy way to allow guests inside when you’re still stuck in traffic.
After reviewing dozens of video doorbells, we know which features and brands make for a great one and what price points make for a truly great deal. It turns out you don’t have to drop a ton of cash to protect your home and your packages with a dependable and functional video doorbell; these five are all roughly $100, and some are on sale for only $60.
Be sure to keep an eye out for even bigger deals as Black Friday approaches on everything you need to upgrade your home, but a new video doorbell is a great place to start.
Quick links
- Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen: was $99 now $59 @ Newegg
- Eufy 2K Video Doorbell: was $150 now $60 @ Walmart
- Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $130 now $80 @ Amazon
- Ring Starter Set: was $140 now $80 @ Best Buy
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $160 now $100 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday video doorbell deals
We reviewed the Eufy 2K Video Doorbell, and found it to be easy to install with a good field of view and a sharp picture. The local storage means there’s no subscription required, but it will require existing doorbell wiring.
We like a lot of things about Arlo’s 2K video doorbell – for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be installed either with a battery or hardwired. And the 2K resolution means incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.
Honestly, Blink’s video doorbell didn’t rank highest on our list during testing: it offers a low price point, and few features. There’s no package detection, a narrow field of view and average video quality. This package deal however, pairs with a wire-free Blink Outdoor 4 security camera that can make up for some of these flaws.
Ring’s flagship video doorbell has long been one of our favorite sub-$100 options – and for good reason. It’s an inexpensive, easy to install device that works on either battery or wired power and has good quality video. It features package detection, and this starter set includes Ring’s 1080p plug-in indoor camera with a privacy shield.
If you’re not looking for a package deal and just want to start with the doorbell by itself, then head over to NewEgg for a great deal on one of our previous favorites Ring video doorbells. However, like all Ring video doorbells, it requires a subscription to save recordings and you need to unmount the entire doorbell to change the battery. This model is no longer sold by Ring itself, and while it lacks head-to-toe video like most of Ring's current models, you still get package detection and sharp 1080p video.
What to look for in a video doorbell deal
As with any home technology purchase, you’ll want to sort out which features are important to you – and which ones are requirements to your home – before you hit that buy button. Here’s what you need to know as we ramp up to those Black Friday deals.
Battery vs wired
If you’re already well versed in the world of video doorbells, and have installed a few in an easy-to-access location, then a wired video doorbell isn’t an issue for you. However, if you need to put your video doorbell someplace where there isn’t any power, you’ll want to look into battery-operated models.
Field of view
It’s important to consider what area you’re looking to capture with your video doorbell’s camera. Newer models have a more vertical or squarer field of view, meaning you won’t see as much side-to-side, though you will see things closer to the foot of your door–which is ideal for viewing package deliveries.
Package detection
Speaking of package deliveries – not all models feature package detection as a feature, so if that’s something that’s important to you, make sure it’s specifically mentioned, like with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and the Ring Video Doorbell (2020) – though this will usually require a subscription. The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro and Arlo Video Doorbell 2K also offer package detection, however, the Blink video doorbell doesn’t.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Amber Bouman is the senior security editor at Tom's Guide where she writes about antivirus software, home security, identity theft and more. She has long had an interest in personal security, both online and off, and also has an appreciation for martial arts and edged weapons. With over two decades of experience working in tech journalism, Amber has written for a number of publications including PC World, Maximum PC, Tech Hive, and Engadget covering everything from smartphones to smart breast pumps.