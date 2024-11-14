Best Black Friday video doorbell deals: 5 sales I'd shop now on Ring, Eufy and more

As Black Friday approaches, more and more tech deals are popping up – including some great deals on the best video doorbells.

There are a number of good reasons to invest in a video doorbell, like preventing porch pirates from stealing holiday packages to having an easy way to allow guests inside when you’re still stuck in traffic.

After reviewing dozens of video doorbells, we know which features and brands make for a great one and what price points make for a truly great deal. It turns out you don’t have to drop a ton of cash to protect your home and your packages with a dependable and functional video doorbell; these five are all roughly $100, and some are on sale for only $60.

Be sure to keep an eye out for even bigger deals as Black Friday approaches on everything you need to upgrade your home, but a new video doorbell is a great place to start.

Best Black Friday video doorbell deals

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $130 now $80 at Amazon US We like a lot of things about Arlo’s 2K video doorbell – for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be installed either with a battery or hardwired. And the 2K resolution means incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen: was $99 now $59 at Newegg If you’re not looking for a package deal and just want to start with the doorbell by itself, then head over to NewEgg for a great deal on one of our previous favorites Ring video doorbells . However, like all Ring video doorbells, it requires a subscription to save recordings and you need to unmount the entire doorbell to change the battery. This model is no longer sold by Ring itself, and while it lacks head-to-toe video like most of Ring's current models, you still get package detection and sharp 1080p video.

What to look for in a video doorbell deal

As with any home technology purchase, you’ll want to sort out which features are important to you – and which ones are requirements to your home – before you hit that buy button. Here’s what you need to know as we ramp up to those Black Friday deals.

Battery vs wired

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re already well versed in the world of video doorbells, and have installed a few in an easy-to-access location, then a wired video doorbell isn’t an issue for you. However, if you need to put your video doorbell someplace where there isn’t any power, you’ll want to look into battery-operated models.

Field of view

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s important to consider what area you’re looking to capture with your video doorbell’s camera. Newer models have a more vertical or squarer field of view, meaning you won’t see as much side-to-side, though you will see things closer to the foot of your door–which is ideal for viewing package deliveries.

Package detection

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Speaking of package deliveries – not all models feature package detection as a feature, so if that’s something that’s important to you, make sure it’s specifically mentioned, like with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and the Ring Video Doorbell (2020) – though this will usually require a subscription. The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro and Arlo Video Doorbell 2K also offer package detection, however, the Blink video doorbell doesn’t.