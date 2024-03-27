Huge Apple sale just went live — Macs and iMacs from $849
Multiple previous- and current-gen Macs are on sale from $849
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, I closely track the best Apple deals every day. As an Apple user and fan, I'm also constantly looking for the best Apple bargains for myself. Right now is an excellent time to upgrade your Mac as I'm seeing amazing deals on both previous-gen and current-gen Apple gear.
The best deal right now is the current-gen iMac 24-inch (M3/256GB) on sale for $1,199 at B&H Photo. That's $100 off and the lowest price I've seen on Apple's new Mac. That's not the only amazing deal though. Below are the five best Apple sales right now, along with a deal on the MacBook I purchased last year.
Best Apple deals
Apple iMac (M3/256GB): <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1793636-REG/apple_mqrc3ll_a_24_imac_with_m3.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo
The new iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is 2x faster than its predecessor. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-m3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"">iMac M3 review we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5BFRND%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534276&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-imac-24-all-in-one-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-latest-model-silver%2F6534276.p%3FskuId%3D6534276&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,299 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534606&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6534606.p%3FskuId%3D6534606&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
This is the Mac I currently own and I love it. The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C7686169%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770934-REG/apple_mqkp3ll_a_15_macbook_air_space.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ B&H
MacBook Air 15 (M2/16GB/1TB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6382794&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6382794.p%3FskuId%3D6382794&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
$400 off! If you want to future-proof your laptop, I highly recommend upgrading to 16GB of RAM. This upgraded model also bumps your storage to 1TB. It's one of the very few times I've seen the 16GB RAM model on sale.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-2023-MacBook-Laptop-chip%2Fdp%2FB0CDJRL5RZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770982-REG/apple_mba15m2sg_06_15_macbook_air_space.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,899 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1604829-REG/apple_mgnd3ll_a_13_3_macbook_air_with.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $699 @ B&H Photo
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2020-m1" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"">MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5721600&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-3-laptop-apple-m1-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray-space-gray%2F5721600.p%3FskuId%3D5721600&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08N5LNQCX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$749 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1710305-REG/apple_mly33ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $849 @ B&H Photo
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin, yet it sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2022-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"">MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at its lowest price ever. Note: You can also get the <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1710330-REG/apple_mbam2mn_04_13_6_macbook_air_m2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">16GB RAM model for $1,149 at B&H.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-starlight-starlight%2F6509648.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ Best Buy
