Hurry! Mac mini M4 just fell to lowest price ever — save $100 right now

Spring is in the air, and if you’re thinking about downsizing from a big desktop PC or maybe the battery in your MacBook just doesn’t cut it anymore you can grab one of the best mini PCs around at its lowest price ever.

Amazon has slashed the price of the small but mighty Mac mini M4 which means you can get Apple’s cheapest computer for even less.

You can pick up the Mac mini M4 for $492 at Amazon right now, which is over $100 off its normal price and the lowest we’ve seen the latest Mac mini on offer for yet.

Apple Mac mini M4: was $599 now $492 at Amazon The base model Mac mini M4 is a big step up from its predecessor and likely enough for most people without any expensive upgrades. It comes with Apple’s awesome M4 chip, double the memory with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet.

This deal is for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. However, the more powerful Mac mini M4 Pro is also on sale for $169 off along with other versions of the standard Mac mini M4 with additional memory and storage

The Mac mini M4 is one of my favorite mini PCs I’ve reviewed yet thanks to the addition of Apple’s powerful M4 chips, along with the fact that the base model Mac mini now comes with 16GB of RAM. At 5 inches wide, 5 inches deep and 2 inches tall this is Apple’s smallest Mac yet—which makes it perfect for any desk setup, especially when you’re short on space.

Unlike with previous versions of the Mac mini, Apple completely redesigned this one from scratch. The biggest change besides the new M4 chip and RAM upgrade is that you now have two USB-C ports along with a headphone jack on the front of the device. This means you won’t have to pull your computer out every time you want to plug in a new device or listen to music with wired headphones.

As someone who has reviewed a ton of mini PCs over the past few years, I really like how the Mac mini M4 doesn’t have a bulky power brick. Instead, it has an internal power supply and uses a standard power cable. plus, the Mac mini M4 is small enough that it can easily fit into a backpack if you want to travel with it.



While it doesn’t ship with Wi-Fi 7, it does come with Wi-Fi 6E on board which means you’ll be able to use the faster 6GHz band on one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers or a Wi-Fi 6E router. The Mac mini M4 is also a good choice for multi-monitor setups since along with the HDMI port you also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports around back. In my Mac mini M4 review, I got it working with three external displays and even when driving all those extra pixels, it didn’t miss a beat.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Mac mini M4 is a huge step up over the Mac mini M2, but it isn’t perfect. It offers just 256GB of storage on the base model and its power button is placed on the underside of the device, which means you have to lift up the computer to turn it on. Fortunately though, you can fix both these issues and add some USB-A ports with a USB hub like the (currently also on sale) Satechi Mac Mini M4 hub, which I’m currently using with my own Mac mini.

If you’re considering ditching Windows for Mac but still want to use your existing monitor, mouse and maybe even your keyboard, the Mac mini M4 is the easiest (and the least expensive) way to give macOS a try for yourself.