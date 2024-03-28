Hurry! Apple Vision Pro just got its first discount — save $200

Drop everything — the Apple Vision Pro just got its first ever discount. Apple's mixed-reality headset is an incredible feat of engineering, and could revolutionize the way you work and play.

Right now the Apple Vision Pro is $3,299 at Woot. This headset still can't be called cheap, but this $200 price cut definitely makes the device more accessible. It's the first time I've seen the Vision Pro on sale, making this its lowest price ever. I don't expect stock to last long for this one so get it while you can. (Note that this deal is for the Apple Vision Pro that comes with a 21W Light Seal, a Small Solo Knit Band and a Small Dual Loop Band.)

Apple Vision Pro: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13140756?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/apple-mql83ll-a-vision-pro-256gb" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $3,499 now $3,299 @ Woot

Lowest price ever! Apple's mixed-reality headset is on sale for the first time. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/smart-glasses/apple-vision-pro-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="woot.com"">Apple Vision Pro review called this "the most innovative Apple product since the original iPhone" and praised its amazing eye- and hand-tracking capabilities, and excellent spatial computing features. It's also great for entertainment, due to its array of AR apps and experiences, 3D movies, and Apple Immersive Video.

Price check: <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/221109/435031/7613?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-vision%2Fapple-vision-pro" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$3,499 @ Apple

So, why do you need an Apple Vision Pro? Our Apple Vision Pro review said this device is a revolution. It's perfect for multitaskers and business travelers working within the Apple ecosystem — spatial computing pairs the Apple Vision Pro with your MacBook, giving you a huge virtual screen to work on. You can pin all your apps around you in virtual space, and switching tabs is as simple as tilting your head.

It's also an incredible device for entertainment. Not only do you get the previously mentioned huge screen right in front of your eyes, you can watch gorgeous 3D movies that beat going to the theater hands-down. There's also Immersive Video, recorded in 8K with a 180-degree camera. Colors and details pop, and you can look around the space as if you're really there.

It's not all perfect — the Apple Vision Pro only lasts for about 2 hours of general use, and you have to keep the separate wired battery pack attached to the headset at all times. You can plug the USB-C power adapter into the battery pack to keep using it continuously, but then you're even more tethered by wires. It's also currently missing apps like YouTube and Netflix.

The Apple Vision Pro is on sale for the first time, so hurry before this deal is gone.