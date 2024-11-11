M4 Mac mini has just launched — but you can already get $50 off in shocking Black Friday deal

The M4 Mac mini models launched last Friday — as you can probably tell by our reviews, we love them. From the clean aesthetic of this tiny redesign to the port array and pure performance of M4, each of these pack a whole lot of power and capability into beautiful hardware.

We very much expected Apple to keep these at full price through to the end of the year, but it looks as if the Cupertino crew did not get the memo. That’s because right now, you can get up to $50 off the M4 Mac mini at Amazon. And yes, this even includes the M4 Pro model too.

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $549 at Amazon US No more running away from Apple’s base model Macs. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip, along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and that 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more.

Apple Mac mini (M4 Pro): was $1,399 now $1,349 at Amazon US Need a little more bang for your buck? Upgrade that chip to the, frankly, monstrous M4 Pro. This also brings upgrades to Thunderbolt 5 ports, along with a 512GB SSD and 24GB of RAM. Plus, to highlight how “monstrous” this chip truly is, it’s faster than M3 Max in some areas… Let that sink in!

As my colleague Anthony Spadafora wrote in his review of the M4 Mac mini, this is a “beautifully designed mini PC” that will make for a welcome addition on most desks. Apple has kept a lot of the DNA that made the previous minis so good — a diverse array of ports for connectivity and a sleek construction to be hidden into any setup.

However this time, with a 5x5-inch square build, that compact-ness has been taken to a whole new level — especially when you consider what is in here. The M4 chip is a mighty performance option for your day to day and even prosumer tasks. Meanwhile, if you need a true face-melter, the M4 Pro can handle AAA gaming impressively and rip through the more intense multi-layered 4K edits without breaking a sweat.

It’s not all perfect, though, as that power button placement is a little annoying. On top of that, repairability and upgradeability are next-to impossible. I say next-to because some people have figured it out, but you will need a heat gun to melt the SSD NAND chips off the silicon and add your own… Definitely not something I’d recommend you try.

But make no mistake about it — this is arguably the best mini PC you can buy today, and it’s now $50 off just days after its launch. You’d be mad to miss out!