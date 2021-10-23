The best TikTok lights in 2021

The best TikTok lights are one that have gone viral on the ultra-popular social media app. Whether it’s for a dancing backdrop, lifestyle vlogs or a basic product recommendation video, there are certain TikTok-approved lights you’ll want to know about.

Not all the best TIkTok lights are the same. The options vary in terms of design, price and features. Some options function more like regular lamps, while others are affordable RGB lightstrips. A few of the choices below are among the best smart lights, offering support for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

TikTok trends come and go, but the best TikTok lights are great accessories to own any time. Even if you’re not a TikTok user yourself (if you are, follow Tom’s Guide on TikTok ) you’ll be able to appreciate the creative lighting features in the list below. And who knows — some of them might even inspire you to hit record.

What are the best TikTok lights?

Though we haven’t gone hands on with all the best TikTok lights, the Govee LED Strip Lights are our top choice. Not only are these affordable strip lights popular with TikTok users, they’re Amazon darlings, too. The Govee LED Strip Lights start under $20, and come in a variety of lengths for whatever suits your room.

For something a little more elevated, the Nanoleaf Lines are an excellent choice for transforming an average gaming setup or TV area into a high-tech entertainment escape. Lines are more expensive than many of the best TIkTok lights, but you get the most sophisticated smart home integration and app controls.

If you’re looking for mood lighting, the Eicaus Galaxy Projector is among the most viral products on this list. As long as you’re in a dark room, this compact projector will transport you to outer space with celestial animations. It plays music, too.

And if you want the best TIkTok lights for filming original content, the Sensyne LED Ring Light is a well-reviewed fixture that stands up to 50 inches tall and doubles as a tripod for any of the best phones. Good lighting is essential to standing out on TikTok.

The best TikTok lights you can buy today

(Image credit: Govee)

1. Govee LED Strip Lights The best TikTok lights overall Specifications Voltage: 12V Wattage: 18W Battery life: N/A Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $17.99 View at Amazon $34.99 View at GOVEE $53.19 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Impressive smart features + Extendable + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Adhesive could be stronger

The Govee LED Strip Lights are the best TikTok lights for a few reasons. With support for 16 million colors, there’s no mood you can’t set with these strip lights, whether you’re putting them around your bed, beneath counters or around your gaming set up. You can control your light scenes in the Govee app, as well as connect Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free voice control.

If there’s one catch to Govee LED Strip Lights, it’s that the adhesive might not keep your light strips secured to whatever surface you stick them on. Fortunately, the kit comes with some clips to keep them in place.

We also like how Govee itself is active on TikTok, so it’s tapped into the latest trends. It also provides plenty of tips and tricks for making the most of Govee products. The brands that know their TikTok audience can be trusted to make the ideal TikTok lights.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

2. Nanoleaf Lines The best TikTok lights for TVs and PC monitors Specifications Voltage: 100VAC - 240VAC Wattage: 2W/line Battery life: N/A Works with: HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Nanoleaf Reasons to buy + Backlit illumination looks great + Easy set up with HomeKit + Color syncs with TV and PC monitor Reasons to avoid - Tedious to set up

If you don’t mind spending some extra dough, the Nanoleaf Lines are the best TikTok lights for elevating your current entertainment space. They’re sturdy, modular and support more advanced features than any other smart lights on the market. Installing them isn’t as simple as sticking up some strip lights, but the final product is worth a little patience.

When hooked up behind or above TVs and PC monitors, the Nanoleaf Lines can match the colors of the content on-screen for an immersive effect. And when you’re playing music, the Lines can dance to the rhythm, no matter the genre. Lines are one of the best HomeKit products, but these work with Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

Read our full Nanoleaf Lines review.

(Image credit: Eicaus)

3. Eicaus Galaxy Projector The best TikTok projector light Specifications Voltage: 5V Wattage: 10W Battery life: 2 AAA Works with: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Beautiful starscapes + Built-in Bluetooth speaker + Convenient auto-off timer Reasons to avoid - No voice assistant

Although the Eicaus Galaxy Projector isn’t one of the best smart speakers, since it lacks voice controls, it is a clever Bluetooth speaker/star projector hybrid — and one of TikTok’s most viral products. Escape beneath twilight stars or even in a relaxing underwater oasis with up to 10 color settings and adjustable brightness. When playing music, the projection will adapt to the rhythm, too.

Simply put, the Eicaus Galaxy Projector is the coolest nightlight around. As you doze off to constellations swirling around your walls and ceiling, the auto-off timer will stop the lightshow. A helpful remote will let you control all these settings from anywhere in the room, though since the projector is battery-powered, you can move it around with ease.

(Image credit: Govee)

4. Govee Ambient RGBWW Portable Table Lamp The best standalone TikTok lamp Specifications Voltage: 100-240V Wattage: N/A Battery life: 4 hours Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant TODAY'S BEST DEALS $49.99 View at GOVEE Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fun to use with precise color control + Versatile design + Useful timer Reasons to avoid - Battery doesn’t last long

The Govee Ambient RGBWW Portable Table Lamp is a small and versatile smart lamp with access to 16 million colors. You can use it as a spotlight for your TikTok videos, or for mood lighting on your desk. It provides up to 350 lumens of brightness, which we found to be more than enough, and the app offers an abundance of features including timers and scenes for different moods. You can control it with Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

We found the battery to be a bit lackluster, as you only get four hours of illumination after a four-hour charge. However, considering the fair price tag and the personalization this lamp has to offer, it’s still a great deal and a TikTok-worthy light.

Read our full Govee Ambient RGBWW Portable Table Lamp review.

(Image credit: Sensyne)

5. Sensyne LED Ring Light The best TikTok light for filming Specifications Voltage: 120V Wattage: 110-220W Battery life: N/A Works with: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sturdy tripod + Wireless remote shutter + Multiple color and brightness settings Reasons to avoid - Needs to be plugged in

The Sensyne LED Ring Light is the best TikTok light for actually filming your own TikTok videos. It’s not as decorative as other lights on this list, but it’s the ultimate creator tool for making great videos. Lighting is important to audiences on TikTok, so whether you’re practicing your dance moves, telling a story or fiming a tutorial of some sorts, you’ll want your face to look illuminated.

We like this ring light in particular because it’s adjustable up to 50 inches thanks to a built-in smartphone tripod. The light itself offers three different color temperatures and 10 brightness levels to meet your content needs. It even has a remote, so you can capture photos and videos when you’re standing up to 30 feet away from the tripod. You’ll only spend $34.99 for it, too, which is a great price for something you’ll get a lot of use from. The only downside is that you can’t bring it with you anywhere you can’t find an outlet.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

If you scroll TikTok for a while, you’ll see Nanoleaf Shapes somewhere. Gamers, trainers, musicians and lifestyle vloggers alike have these modular panels on their walls. Like Nanoleaf Lines, Nanoleaf Shapes offer immersive and decorative lighting that can be configured to your personal style.

Nanoleaf Shapes are more permanent than most of the lights of this list. The adhesive is difficult to get off your wall, so don’t anticipate rearranging the panels often. As for controlling Shapes, you have three options — a physical controller clipped to one of the panels, the Nanoleaf app or one of your smart home assistants.

Read our full Nanoleaf Shapes review.

(Image credit: Daybetter)

7. Daybetter LED Strip Lights Affordable TikTok strip lights Specifications Voltage: 12V Wattage: 36W Battery life: N/A Works with: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Dynamic light modes + Compatible with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Not compatible with smart assistants

The Daybetter LED Strip Lights are extremely popular thanks to TikTok. With over 100,000 reviews, these strip lights are a favorite among those who want a trendy product for under $20. The lights span 32.8 feet total, but can be cut to the size you need. This style comes with two rolls that join at the power source, so you can feed the lights in two different directions and have more flexibility with your outlet location.

It would be nice if the Daybetter LED Strip Lights offered native support for an assistant like Alexa, but you could always attach the strip lights to one of the best smart plugs for voice control and smart home integration. Otherwise, you can adjust the colors, scenes and brightness using an included remote.

(Image credit: AIXPI)

8. AIXPI 10-inch LED Ring Light A desk-friendly TikTok Ring Light Specifications Voltage: N/A Wattage: N/A Battery life: N/A Works with: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good size for your desk + Universal smartphone holder + USB powered Reasons to avoid - Tripod isn’t very sturdy

While tall ring lights are among the best TikTok lights, short ring lights serve a purpose, too. This AIXPI 10-inch LED Ring Light, for example, is the perfect size for use on a desk. Whether you’re doing your makeup, taking some close-up shots or want to look well-illuminated for your next video call, this ring light is extremely mobile. It has a USB plug, so you can power it with a portable charger, wherever you may go.

Like the tall ring light on this list, the AIXPI 10-inch LED Ring Light has three different colors with 10 different brightness levels. We will say the tripod could be sturdier, though. When you attach a larger camera or one of the best big phones, it could throw the ring light off-balance. But as long as you place it on a flat surface, it should be alright.

How to choose the best TikTok lights for you

The best TIkTok lights for you depends on your needs. Do you want mood lighting, or something more functional? Are you searching for lights to film your own videos, or do you just want to purchase some of the app’s trending products?

If you want decorative lights, light strips are a good place to start. They’re usually easy to set up, and come with a remote for adjusting the colors and brightness to your liking. Dynamic wall panels are more permanent, but come with plenty of smart features. Plus they elevate boring entertainment spaces into a party-ready hangout spot.

Want to film better TikTok videos? Get a ring light with a built-in smartphone tripod. Good lighting could help your next TikTok go viral. We also have separate guides to the best ring lights and best ring lights for phones .

How we test the best TikTok lights

We rate the best TikTok lights we’ve tested based on ease of setup, performance, special features and value. When the lights have smart home integrations, we see how well (or not) they’re added to smart home routines. When the lights are battery powered, we see how long they last before needing to be charged.

For the lights we haven’t tested, we search TikTok for trending lights and comb through reviews from verified buyers. We made sure each product has several thousand ratings for an accurate reflection of how popular the lights are. Bonus points when reviews mention TikTok inspired the purchase.