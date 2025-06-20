This ring light skyrocketed my social media engagement — and it’s on sale right now

I will openly admit that Instagram is my favorite app. I constantly take pictures of everything because I am committed to keeping track of fun memories.

I see my Instagram account as a time capsule, so if I can elevate that and get the best lighting for my pictures with friends? Even better!

I jumped at the chance to test the Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch Ring Light because while I have tried ring lights in the past, they have never worked for me. But with this pretty compact light, Neewer have got it all right.

The ring light is currently available for 23% at Amazon for $16 which is an absolute steal. Considering how powerful this light is, I would totally recommend grabbing this right now.

Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch Ring Light review: Specs: was $21 now $16 at Amazon The Neewer Basis BR60 5-inch Ring Light is my favorite new addition to socials set ups. I use it for everything from selfies to work video calls and it has made me look more professional than ever. It is super easy to use and produces lighting that is consistent but also adjustable to suit your needs.

The ring light is incredibly easy to use. There is absolutely zero prior knowledge of lighting equipment needed as it is so simple to set up.

There is a built-in USB-A cable which does meant that the light must be plugged in while in use. However to get around this and be able to move around with I plugged it into a power bank.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I actually like that it must be plugged in as it means the light doesn't flicker or dim, which usually happens when battery powered lights run out of charge.

The light also easily clips to your phone, and isn't heavy at only 4.6-ounces. this makes it really is to move around with.

Image 1 of 2 Selfie taken using the Neewer Basics BR60 5" Ring Light on iPhone 14. (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Selfie taken using natural lighting on iPhone 14. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With a color rendering index of over 97, the light allows your camera to produce images with real-world color. I noticed that when I used the light, my complexion in selfies looked more like what I see in the mirror, compared to when I rely on natural lighting.

There are also different temperature settings to cycle through to achieve your desired effect with the light. On top of this the light's intensity can be altered, making it pretty much fully customizable.

You can find out more about how I got on with the light in my full Neewer Basics BR60 5-inch Ring Light review.