Best OnePlus 11 cases in 2023

The best OnePlus 11 cases make sure that your new phone is going to remain in tip-top shape for some time. And as our OnePlus 11 review concluded, this is one of the best Android phones , so you're going to want to do all you can to make sure your phone lasts a good long time.

And getting a case is a step you're going to want to take. For all the things the OnePlus 11 has going for it — much improved cameras, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and insanely great battery life — it may not be as durable as other phones in its price range. The OnePlus 11 is rated IP64 for protection against water and dust damage, which is certainly respectable, but not the level of protection we're used to seeing from a top flagship phone. So grabbing one of the best OnePlus 11 cases is advised. And since the OnePlus 11 comes in just two colors — Eternal Green and Titan Black — a case can help you change up your phone's look.

The options we include on this list of the best OnePlus 11 cases cater to all kinds of needs. Some are focused on durability while others turn to functionality; you'll also find cases that strike a balance of style and substance. Whatever OnePlus 11 case you pick, you're certainly not hurting for an option that matches your taste and budget.

1. Densull Case Best OnePlus 11case overall Colors: Black, Blue, Gray, Yellow, Red

Materials: Leather, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 0.31 Ounces + Beautiful look and feel

+ Ultra-slim fit

+ Solid protection

Materials: Leather, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 0.31 Ounces + Beautiful look and feel

+ Ultra-slim fit

+ Solid protection

- Expensive compared to other cases OnePlus lives by the slogan "Never Settle," and if you can afford it, the Densull case embodies that spirit. Durable but also delicate, this sheepskin leather case weighs next to nothing while still featuring camera and screen protection that can take on anything an average day can throw at you. Tactile buttons and a fingerprint-resistant material will make it hard to keep your hands off. 2. OnePlus Aramid Fiber Case OnePlus' best case Colors: Matte Black

Materials: Aramid fiber, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 0.84 Ounces + Official OnePlus case

+ Ultra-close fit

+ Strong Aramid build

+ Easy grip

Materials: Faux leather, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.41 ounces + Great value for money

+ Built-in card slot and stand

- Only 1 card slot

- No window on the cover For just $12.99, the Foluu Flip Case for the OnePlus 11 offers a lot. Not only does it feature a card slot to replace your wallet, but there's also kickstand functionality, too. Crucially, this case also offers a strong level of protection and an easy grip texture. Not everyone likes a case with a cover, but if you prefer one, the Flouu Flip Case is the best option for your OnePlus 11.



4. Armor-X TX-PL23-115G case Best outdoor case Colors: Clear

Materials: Faux leather, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.41 ounces + Great value for money

+ Built-in card slot and stand

- Only 1 card slot

- No window on the cover For just $12.99, the Foluu Flip Case for the OnePlus 11 offers a lot. Not only does it feature a card slot to replace your wallet, but there's also kickstand functionality, too. Crucially, this case also offers a strong level of protection and an easy grip texture. Not everyone likes a case with a cover, but if you prefer one, the Flouu Flip Case is the best option for your OnePlus 11.



4. Armor-X TX-PL23-115G case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Armor-X (opens in new tab) Best outdoor case Colors: Clear

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: TBA + Tough design

+ Strap and carabiner included

+ Integrated mount

- Not easy on the eye

- Bike mount and belt clip sold separately While it won't win any beauty pageants — and its name doesn't roll off the tongue — the Armor-X TX-PL23-115G case is perfect for OnePlus 11 owners with an active lifestyle. Featuring a strap for one-handed use and a carabiner hold key, this is a great option for anyone into extreme sports. The TX-PL23-115G is also rugged, with an airbag on each corner and raised edges to protect the OnePlus 11 screen.

5. Latercase Cyber Edition case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Latercase (opens in new tab) Strong and slim case Colors: Black

Materials: Kevlar

Weight: 0.35 ounces + Extensive protection

+ Slim and lightweight

+ Quick and easy to snap on and off

- Only one color

- Buttons left exposed Made from Kevlar and still only 0.35 ounces, the ultra-skinny Latercase Cyber Edition case is only 0.6mm thick for an easy fit inside your pocket. Even with that slim profile, you can still expect solid protection from Latercase's OnePlus 11 case, particularly for the phone's rear camera. We're a little concerned by the lack of coverage for the buttons on the side of the phone, but it looks the Cyber Edition case is one you can slip on and off your OnePlus 11 very easily.

6. Aioria for OnePlus 11 Case Best cheap leather case Colors: Coffee, Black, Green, Orange

Materials: Faux leather, silicone

Weight: 1.23 ounces + Smart design

+ Wireless charging compatible

+ Cheaper than other leather cases

- Can be hard to hold Available in a range of colors, the Aioria Case for OnePlus 11 is made of faux leather. We like its smart retro design and the fact that it features protective layers of rubber, silicone, and tough polyurethane leather. The Aioria Case also has raised edges around the screen and camera. At less than $15, it may not be too fancy but it is a solid choice for those on a budget. We would have loved to see some easy-grip measures introduced as well.

7. Quietip OnePlus 11 case Best screen protection Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Silver

Materials: Tempered glass, metal frame

Weight: 3.35 ounces + Front and back protection

+ Tough and rugged

+ Choice of colors

- Heavy A screen protector and case all in one, the Quietip OnePlus 11 case offers a superb level of protection with a metal frame that fits around your phone. As well as an aluminum lens ring, the cameras benefit from HD glass for protection, while the tempered glass on the rear of the phone is even described as Explosion-proof. With this level of protection, an amount of bulk is to be expected but to be ten times as heavy as some of the other cases in this list is a shock.

8. Damondy Leather Wallet case Best wallet case Colors: Green, Blue, Red

Materials: Faux leather, leather, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: TBA + Bright color options

+ Two card slots with cash pocket

+ Kickstand

- Limited camera protection With two card slots and a spot for cash, the Damondy Leather Wallet Case combines your phone accessory and your wallet into one. Damondy's case includes a kickstand in addition to its wallet functionality. At $11.99, it's a great value option. The drawbacks of this case come from its slightly messy look and a particularly exposed camera lens, one of the most vulnerable parts of any phone.



9. Tudia DualShield Grip Best color options Colors: Gray, Blue, Matte Black, Green, Pink

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.76 ounces + Multiple color options

+ Dual-layer drop protection

+ Textured back and slides

- Fairly basic design A lack of color isn't a problem with Tudia's DualShield Grip case for the OnePlus 11. You have five different options, with the Smokey Pink and Indigo Blue colors proving especially distinctive. But the DualShield is more than just a pretty face with a textured back and sides to let you grip the phone and dual-layer protection to safeguard against damage from drops.

What to look for in the best OnePlus 11 case

Making sure to get a case that fits the OnePlus 11 shouldn't be too difficult. There is no Pro model this year to create any confusion. We'd avoid getting cases for previous OnePlus phones, even though the OnePlus 11 is essentially the same size as predecessors like the OnePlus 10T. Getting a case specifically designed for the OnePlus 11 means a perfect fit.

As for picking a case, aside from any budget concerns, you need to know what you're looking for from your phone case. Are you worried about the aesthetic of the case or focused purely on protection and function? If you don't want to carry a wallet as well as your phone, then it's worth getting a case with card slots. Many people like to watch videos on their phones on their commute or lunch break and a kickstand is a great feature for this.

If you expect to take your phone into some hazardous situations, then it's worth prioritizing toughness and drop protection instead of a lightweight design or nice color. Because there are so many factors to consider when choosing a phone case, we try to include a range of case styles in our guides.

At least you won't have to worry if your OnePlus 11 case works with wireless charging. There's no wireless charging support on the OnePlus 11, a disappointing omission.

How we pick the best OnePlus 11 cases

We pick OnePlus 11 cases initially based on word-of-mouth and customer reviews. We may call in cases at a later time for additional hands-on testing. When we judge cases, we take into account factors such as the price, colors, protection and special features. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, and there are a plethora of options, we try to include a variety of styles to fit different tastes.