Best Google Pixel Fold cases in 2023

The best Google Pixel Fold cases will keep your Google foldable device intact as long as possible — and that’s something you’re going to place a huge priority on after spending $1,799 on your new phone.

A lot about Google’s first foldable phone impressed us during testing for our Google Pixel Fold review . But as excellent as the trio of rear cameras are, their shots aren’t going to look as good if the lenses get scratched. By that same token, the 120Hz refresh rate on the exterior 5.8-inch panel is going to look a lot less smooth on a freshly cracked screen. And that’s before you find out what a drop might do to the interior 7.6-inch display. After that, one of the best foldable phones around may not look as appealing.

For all those reasons, you’ll definitely want to pick up a case to protect your phone, and fortunately, there are already plenty of contenders for the best Google Pixel Fold cases. From ultra-rugged construction to unique case colors that’ll guard your tech whilst they catch your eye, these are our recommendations to fit every taste and budget.

The best Google Pixel Fold cases right now

1. Dbrand Grip Case View at dbrand Check Amazon Best overall case Colors: 40 different colors and patterns

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: N/A + Built-in kickstand

+ Supports wireless charging

+ Antimicrobial coating

- Tempered glass costs extra The Dbrand Pixel Fold Grip Case lets you take full advantage of the Google Pixel Fold's extended OLED display thanks to a nifty built-in kickstand. This 2mm-thin case also features microscopic ridges along the textured sides and unique “grip strips” to create grabbable contact points along the chamfered edges. Add in military-grade drop protection, dozens of colorful, swappable skins to choose from and a tempered glass add-on for enhanced screen protection, and you can see why this case is our top pick. 2. Ruky for Pixel Fold Case View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best value case Colors: Black, Gold, Midnight Green

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 0.6 ounces + Costs less than other cases here

+ Dedicated outer screen protector

+ Wireless charging compatible

+ Raised bezels

- No rubberized grips The $1,799 Pixel Fold is already a steep investment without purchasing a single accessory. And that’s the appeal of the Ruky for Pixel Fold Case. This case sells for less than $40 while still providing an excellent assocrtment of functional features. It may not be the grippiest of cases, but there’s a dedicated screen protector to keep your outer display scratch-free, and raised bezels to absorb the shock of any collateral collisions. 3. Spigen Slim Armor Pro View at Amazon Best multi-layered case Colors: Black

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.8 ounces + Multiple layers of protection

+ Enhanced drop protection

+ Smooth hinge coverage

- High price point If you’re looking for the ultimate defense against the daily grind, turn to the Spigen Pixel Fold Case Slim Armor Pro, a multi-layered case featuring drop protection via the case maker’s Air Cushion tech. At just 1.8 ounces, the Slim Armor won’t add much extra heft to your phone, either, thanks to those thin layers of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane. The price might give you pause, but when it comes to protecting an already pricey investment, the best Pixel Fold cases are worth their weight in bandwidth. 4. Ghostek Atomic Slim View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best premium case Colors: 11 options

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, aluminum alloy

Weight: 3 ounces + Drop-tested up to 12 feet

+ Aluminum alloy frame

+ Supports wireless charging

- Ultra-premium price Featuring 2.2mm raised bevels to protect the Pixel Fold screen and camera lenses, a rock-solid aluminum alloy frame, and drop protection up to an impressive 12 feet, the Ghostek Atomic Slim may cost a pretty penny. But if you demand tip-top protection, you can’t do much better than this premium case, which even offers a choice of 11 diverse colors and patterns. The soft inner layer and metal outer frame absorb shocks like no other, thanks to the company’s R7X technology and elevated bumpers. 5. Otterbox Thin Flex Series View at Amazon View at Amazon Best antimicrobial case Colors: Black, Clear/Blue, Purple

Materials: Polycarbonate shell, synthetic rubber slipcover

Weight: 1.7 ounces + Super-slim design

+ Wireless charging compatible

+ Antimicrobial coating

- Premium price Available in three streetfight-friendly designs – black, blue, and purple – the OtterBox Thin Flex Series offers instant protection against even the bumpiest of accidental “Hulk smashes” during your daily commutes. The rubber-and-polycarbonate Thin Flex Series Case is made from 50% recycled plastic, and the tough-as-nails construction has been drop tested to meet the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard. An antimicrobial coating combats common bacteria on the case’s exterior, with port covers to keep dirty dust bunnies at bay. 6. Casetify Impact Case View at Amazon View at Amazon View at CASETiFY Most customizable case Colors: Dozens of styles and designs

Materials: Bioplastic, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: N/A + Anti-yellowing shell

+ Myriad styles to choose from

+ Made from recycled materials

- On the pricier side Casetify’s has grown turning Instagram photos into custom smartphone cases into a unique platform for artists, giving your Google Pixel Fold case an extra burst of colorful pizzaz. For example, Casetify’s “Disco Magic” case — available with either black or clear trim — features art from the Izzy Lawrence Studio, and there are dozens of other choices to fit your style. Casetify Impact Cases also have a strong-but-mighty design that’s been tested to protect against drops up to 4 feet high. 7. Case-Mate Tough Plus View at Case-Mate Check Amazon Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Recycled impact polymer

Weight: 1.7 ounces + Enhanced camera lens protection

+ Tested to withstand 16-foot drops

+ Antimicrobial and scratch-resistant coating

- No rubberized grips The Pixel Fold breaks the mold in terms of traditional smartphone designs, and if you want to show off the tech itself without risking inadvertent scratches and screen cracks, the Case-Mate Tough Plus is rated to withstand an impressive 16 feet of unwanted gravity, thanks to a unique foldable design that doesn’t skimp on shock absorption. Add an antimicrobial coating, enhanced camera lens protection and a reasonable price, and you’ve got yourself a solid Google Pixel Fold case. 8. VRS Design Terra Guard Modern View at Amazon Best basic case Colors: Black, White, Marine Green

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 1.8 ounces + Dual-layer protection

+ Multiple color choices

+ Raised edges protect the corners

- Just the basics If simply guarding your new Pixel Fold from the ground is your top priority, the VRS Design Terra Guard Modern Series does exactly that – nothing more, nothing less. Available in three basic colors (white, black, marine green), this dual-layered case features a spring-loaded cover and raised edges to give you around-the-clock protection from the daily grind. Whether you’re pausing in the park for a multimedia fix, popping into a coffee shop for some “me time,” or settling into a business meeting filled with mobile multitasking, this case literally has your Pixel Fold covered. 9. Latercase Cyber Edition View at Latercase Best form-fitting case Colors: Gray Black, Crimson, Coffee, Midnight, Willy Blue

Materials: Polycarbonate shell, synthetic rubber slipcover

Weight: 0.6 ounces + Super-slim design

+ Wireless charging compatible

+ Antimicrobial coating

- Premium price With robust color options like Coffee, Crimson, and Willy Blue — not to mention the word “cyber” right in the name — you know this Pixel Fold case from Latercase is unique. And you’d be right. The Latercase Cyber Edition is handcrafted from Dupont Kevlar before getting laser-cut to fit the Pixel Fold’s flexible curves. After all that, it will stick to your hand, but not to your pants pockets. Adding just 0.6 millimeters of thickness and 0.6 ounces of heft to the overall package, this is our favorite form-fitting Pixel Fold case to date. 10. Caseology Parallax View at Amazon Best textured case Colors: Matte Black

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.5 ounces + Pretty affordable

+ Built-in TPU grips

+ Dual-layer protection

- Only one color choice For less than $50, the Caseology Parallax case for the Pixel Fold features an ergonomic design that’s decked out with snazzy geometric patterns, grippy edges, and two layers of premium protection. The distinctive look of Caseology's accessory almost makes us forget about the lone color choice. More important than color is the degree of protection the Parallax case can offer all those cameras that come on the Pixel Fold, thanks to lifted edges around the lenses and displays. Given Caseology's track record, we'd expect plenty of durability and protection from scratches, even with the occasional phone fumble. 11. Poetic Spartan Series View at Amazon Most striking design Colors: Metallic Gun Metal, Matte Black, Metallic Orange, and Metallic Red

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 3.52 ounces + Super-slim design

+ Wireless charging compatible

+ Antimicrobial coating

- On the pricier side With rock-’em-sock-’em color schemes like Metallic Gun Metal, Matte Black, Metallic Orange, and Metallic Red, the Poetic Revolution Spartan Series sounds less like a Google Pixel Fold case and more like a gladiator weapon of yore. And based on those beefy specs — including military-grade drop testing and 360-degree full-body protection — the Spartan Series sounds tougher than a bronze shield, and a helluva lot lighter. There’s a kickstand hidden in the back, and the case has a premium leather texture design. 12. Google Pixel Fold Case View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Eco-friendly case Colors: Bay, Porcelain, Hazel

Materials: Polycarbonate shell, silicone

Weight: 1.2 ounces + Elegant design

+ Stain-resistant

+ Made with 75% recycled plastics

- Limited color choices Available in three elegant colors with equally elegant metallic accents, Google’s own Pixel Fold case features a soft silicone back and custom-crafted protection for your new smartphone. Plus, the case is constructed from more than 34% recycled plastic (based on product weight), with a polycarbonate shell made from 75% recycled plastics, adding a little mindfulness to the mix in terms of manufacturing materials. This Pixel Fold case will only add 1.2 ounces of extra bulk to an already bulky device.

What to look for in the best Google Pixel Fold case

When searching for the best Google Pixel Fold case, you’ll want to ensure you only consider cases that are designed specifically for Google’s foldable. That’s pretty easy to do considering the Pixel Fold’s unique design — one of the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases simply isn’t going to do. But even other foldable cases won’t work here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have the same-sized interior screen but other dimensions are completely different. Stick with Pixel Fold-specific cases.

Thus far, Pixel Fold cases tend to be more expensive than your typical phone accessories. Many of the cases that caught our eye cost $50 or more. However, we have found a few available for less, so we’ve included some more budget-friendly options among our best Google Pixel Fold cases selections.

Here are a few other factors to focus on for finding the best Google Pixel Fold case.

Build materials and drop protection: Whether the case is made out of silicone, polycarbonate or rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your Pixel Fold protected. Some smartphone cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 10 feet or more. The more built-in shock absorption, the better.

Color/design options: Some smartphone case brands only offer a few color choices for each model, but a variety of fashion-forward companies add blended colors, textured designs, and customized skins to the mix.

Environmental impact: We humans can always tread lighter when it comes to our collective effect on the environment, and if future-proofing planet Earth is on your to-do list, look for Pixel Fold cases with various green initiatives; many brands use recycled plastics to get the job done, and every little bit helps.

How we pick the best Google Pixel Fold cases

We curate this list of the best Google Pixel Fold cases based on word-of-mouth and customer reviews, along with good ol’ fashioned internet research. In some instances, we may call in cases for hands-on testing. When evaluating each model, we consider color choices, overall protection, and special features. Because phone cases are largely a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles to fit different tastes and budgets.