Best Google Pixel 7 cases in 2022

The best Google Pixel 7 cases are equal parts fashion statement and functional protection — and the best of the bunch won’t break the bank, either. While the Google Pixel 7 is pretty affordable relative to other flagship hones, you’re still going to want to keep that $599 device in tip-top shape. And that goes double for the rear camera array that makes this device one of the best camera phones , according to our Google Pixel 7 review .

So where to turn to when it’s time to keep your Pixel 7 safe and sound? From ultra-slim cases that are easy to slip in your pocket to eco-friendly cases that are less taxing on the environment, we’ve scoured the web for the best Google Pixel 7 cases to fit every lifestyle and budget.

If you’re looking for an extra layer (or two) of protection for your new $599 phone, these are the best Pixel 7 cases to put on your short list.

What are the best Pixel 7 cases?

Ounce for ounce, the Spigen Tough Armor case is the best Pixel 7 case we’ve found so far, combining portability and protection for your phone. Still, with the Pixel 7 offering an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance all on its own with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, you could opt for a slimmer case such as the Peak Design Everyday Case.

Choosing the best Pixel 7 case isn’t a one-size-fits-all process, which is why we’ve rounded up a few more of our favorites from budget picks like the Ringke Pixel 7 case to Vena’s vCommute wallet case for Google’s new phone.

(opens in new tab) 1. Spigen Tough Armor Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best Pixel 7 case overall Colors: Black, Metal Slate, Rose Gold

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, impact foam

Weight: 1.8 ounces + Multiple layers of durability

+ Military-grade drop protection

+ Built-in kickstand

- Can pick up fingerprints The Pixel 7 is equipped with a portable-yet-powerful 50MP main camera on the back and 10.8MP sensor up front, but neither feature will be up to snuff if the lenses are scratched or cracked. The Spigen Tough Armor case not only offers military-grade drop protection but to raised edges around the cameras and screen. Multiple layers of lightweight material — polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and impact foam — keep your smartphone intact during the occasional crash. There’s even a built-in kickstand for watching hands-free video. (opens in new tab) 2. Ringke Onyx View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best case value Colors: Black, Dark Green

Materials: Silicone-type thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.4 ounces + Slim, streamlined design

+ Military-grade drop protection

+ Compatible with other Ringke accessories

- Limited color choices For less than $20, the Ringke Google Pixel 7 Case is an excellent option for Pixel 7 owners looking to keep things simple on a budget. Made from silicone-type thermoplastic polyurethane, this lightweight case supports wireless charging, and it’ll keep your Pixel 7 securely in hand with a textured grip along the outside. The case’s Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes are even compatible with other Ringke accessories such as hand straps, wrist lanyards, and phone charms. The granulated matte texture is both anti-skid and anti-fingerprint, with raised bezels to protect the display and camera lenses. (opens in new tab) 3. Vena vCommute Wallet Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best wallet case Colors: Black

Materials: Dual-layer polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane, leather

Weight: 3.2 ounces + Adjustable flap doubles as kickstand

+ Works with magnetic car phone mounts

+ Meets military drop-test standard

- Bulkier than other cases

- One color choice If you’d like to consolidate the usual trifecta of wallet, keys, and phone, you can’t do much better than the Vena vCommute Google Pixel 7 Wallet Case, which features a nifty leather flap on the back that folds into a multi-angle kickstand. More importantly, there’s a hidden slot behind the flap for stashing your ID and a couple credit cards. Precision cutouts provide instant access to the Pixel 7’s charging port and side buttons. The case's design includes dual-layer polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane to withstand 4-foot drops. (opens in new tab) 4. Dbrand Grip Case View at Dbrand (opens in new tab) Most colorful case Colors: 27 different colors and patterns

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: N/A + Myriad customization options

+ Super grippy ridges

+ Precision cutouts

- Some designs cost a premium Purported to be “the world’s grippiest phone case,” the Dbrand Grip Case’s chamfered edge along the front lip allows unfettered access to the Pixel 7’s beautiful 6.3-inch display. Microscopic ridges along the textured sides — coupled with unique “grip strips” — will keep your phone firmly in hand, no matter what. And at just 2 millimeters thin, you’ll barely notice the Pixel 7 in your pocket. Thanks to dozens of Dbrand swappable skins, you’re bound to find one that matches your own personal style. (opens in new tab) 5. Poetic Revolution Series Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Most durable case Colors: Black, Light Blue, Light Pink

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 3.2 ounces + Ultimate drop protection

+ Built-in kickstand

+ Reasonable price

- Limited colors If you’re on the move all the time, superior durability should be top-of-the-list for the best Google Pixel 7 case. The Poetic Revolution Series Case only comes in a few different colors, but anyone annoyed by standalone screen protectors is bound to appreciate the extra front frame, which provides 360 rugged degrees of polycarbonate protection. While most phone cases with military-grade drop testing are only rated for a few feet of failed flying, this one is meant to withstand accidental impacts at up to 20 feet, which is nothing to sneeze at. (opens in new tab) 6. Pela Pixel 7 Case View at Pela (opens in new tab) Best eco-friendly case Colors: 17 colors and designs

Materials: Flaxstic

Weight: N/A + Stylish designs

+ Swappable skins

+ Compostable case materials

- Very expensive If an eco-friendly phone case helps you feel as if you’re doing your part for the planet, the Pela Pixel 7 Case is one of the best you’ll find. It’s more expensive than competing brands, thanks in part to Pela’s use of Flaxstic, which is composed of compostable bioplastic elastomer and flax straw materials. Pela cases are also free of phthalates, BPA, cadmium and lead; they’re verified to meet child safety standards in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The end result? A lower carbon footprint — and lower greenhouse gas emissions — than traditional plastic. (opens in new tab) 7. Peak Design Everyday Case View at Peak Design (opens in new tab) Thinnest case Colors: Black

Materials: Nylon canvas, polycarbonate, rubberized thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.5 ounces + Super-skinny 2.4mm profile

+ Weatherproof design

- Only one color choice Looking for a thin-and-light Pixel 7 case that doesn’t skimp on protection? The Peak Design Everyday Case for Pixel 7 features an elegant nylon canvas fabric shell, ultralight polycarbonate body, and rubberized shock-absorbing bumpers for 360-degree protection from the elements. There’s a protective lip around the Pixel 7’s display and camera lenses, and it’s rated for drop protection up to 6 feet. Bonus: Peak Design has a whole bunch of mobile mounts and accessories to choose from, and this case is compatible with all of them. (opens in new tab) 8. Incipio Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell Case View at Incipio (opens in new tab) Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 4.2 ounces + Super-stylish design

+ Lightweight protection

+ Wireless charging compatible

- Pricey versus other options If you generally favor style over elaborate features when it come to your smartphone's case, take a gander at the Incipio Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell Case. the fashion friendly design adds more than just a touch of class to the already classy Pixel 7, and because the case is clear, you can still enjoy the look of your Google phone. The case's lightweight, easy-to-grip design has shock-resistant bumpers in case you drop your phone at the next yacht-based fundraiser, and it’s compatible with wireless charging. (opens in new tab) 9. Urban Armor Gear Scout View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best no-nonsense case Colors: Black, Olive Drab

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.1 ounces + Affordable

+ Scratch-resistant design

+ Meets military drop-test standardCons

- Only two color choices If minimalistic durability is your primary concern, look no further than the Urban Armor Gear for Google Pixel 7 Case. Made from durable thermoplastic polyurethane with a hallmark UAG shell, inner hex pattern, and chamfered corners for best-in-class shock absorption, this case handily meets the military drop-test standard (MIL STD 810G-516.6). A raised bezel around the screen and camera lenses provide even more protection, and a rubberized grip promises to reduce accidental drops across the board.

What to look for in the best Google Pixel 7 case

When it comes to choosing the best Google Pixel 7 case to fit your lifestyle, make sure the one you buy is actually made for the Pixel 7. It sounds obvious, but accidentally procuring a case for the larger Pixel 7 Pro is simple enough if you’re not paying attention during checkout. (Our Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro face-off goes into the differences between these two models.) You’ll also want to avoid Pixel 6 cases as a Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6 comparison reveals slight differences between this year’s phone and last year’s model, not the least of which is a slightly smaller screen.

Here are some other factors to consider when shopping for a Pixel 7 case.

Build materials and drop protection: From silicone to aluminum to polycarbonate to rubber, look for a good drop-test rating to keep your Pixel 7 protected. Some phone cases are only meant to withstand accidental impacts from a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have MIL-STD-810G ratings of 10 feet or more.

Color/design options: Some brands only offer one or two color choices, but the fashion-forward ones take more chances in this department, adding blended colors, textured designs and customized skins to the mix.

Environmental impact: We humans can always tread lighter when it comes to our collective effect on the environment, and if future-proofing planet Earth is on your to-do list, look for Pixel 7 cases with various green initiatives; many brands increasingly turn to recycled plastics to get the job done.

How we pick the best Pixel 7 cases

As a starting point, we look for Pixel 7 cases based on word-of-mouth and customer reviews. In some instances, we may call in cases for additional hands-on testing. When evaluating each model, we consider color choices, overall protection and special features. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles to fit different tastes — and budgets.