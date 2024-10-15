Your 2023 LG TV is about to get a major free upgrade — here’s how

If you have one of the best LG TVs from 2023, it's set to get even better thanks to a free new update that will bring webOS 24 to last year's 2023 LG TV lineup.

For the last few months, LG held webOS 24 hostage on its newest TVs, like the LG C4 OLED and LG G4 OLED, but its webOS ReNew Program is now bringing the newest smart platform to older TVs. The update was intended to launch sometime in 2025, but LG has begin rolling it out early — mirroring what Samsung is doing with its own surprise OneUI TV update.

If you haven't read up on it, WebOS 24 brings several modern enhancements to the older TV lineup, chief among them being Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode and Chromecast built-in, along with security improvements.

Last year's OLED TVs are getting a fresh coat of paint

(Image credit: LG)

Unfortunately, older TVs getting a newer smart platform hasn't always been the norm. But LG is righting that wrong in 2024.

"For the first time ever, LG Smart TVs will offer webOS upgrades for up to 5 years to better serve you," the company said to FlatpanelsHD. "Now you can upgrade your TV just like your smartphone."

Beyond the highlights mentioned above, the following changelog also shows the various improvements and new features coming to 2023 LG TVs:

Chromecast built-in - Now you can enjoy your mobile content on the big screen without additional devices. Voice ID - Recognize your voice to automatically sign in and deliver personalized services. Sports Portal - View your favorite sports team's game schedule, scores, and odds all at once. Chatbot - Easily resolve issues through dialogue.

Not listed in the changelog is the inclusion of Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode as well as several security improvements that will also be made available to 2023 LG TVs.

Here's how to get the upgrade

To get the upgrade if you're not automatically seeing it, you can head to Settings -> Support -> Software Update.

Alternatively, you can head to LG's support page and manually download the webOS 24 software update and upload the firmware to your 2023 LG TV using a USB stick — though this is only available to US users.

The free update is available for all 2023 models, including OLEDs, LEDs, and QNEDs, however once it's been applied, the update can't be reverted.

As a final word of caution: The new update might bring with it some unwanted ads during the screensaver (an issue first reported by Adweek nearly a month ago) but these can be turned off by going to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Screen Saver Promotion.

