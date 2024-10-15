The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones' newest color are already down to their lowest-ever price with $100 off right now

Headphones are well known for a quick color refresh somewhere in their lives. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are no different. Just a couple of months ago, Bose's top-of-the-line noise-canceling headphones were re-released in a new colorway, called Lunar Blue.

Now, the new shade has been reduced. You can pick up the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at Amazon for $100, making them $329. However, this price is only for the Lunar Blue option. If you want one of the other colors you'll have to pay the full price of $429.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tested. Their ANC is almost magical, isolating you from the outside world in almost complete silence. The immersive sound mode is a cool take on Spatial Audio as well, although it does make the already disappointing 24-hour battery life even shorter.

We had a fantastic time writing the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones review. While their battery life might not have been class-leading, we where immediately impressed with the noise-canceling and sound quality. In fact, we're yet to find a pair of headphones that's better at blocking ambient noise than the QuietComfort Ultra.

The ANC isn't the only thing that QuietComfort Ultra offer, though. There's also Bose's signature excellent sound quality. Most will love its rich bass and clear highs, and we particularly liked how the Immersive Audio mode made it feel like the sound was coming from all around the listener. To get the sound profile we really liked, we had to adjust the EQ in the Bose app, but once we'd dialed it in, we were very happy.

Comfort is also a highlight of the QuietComfort Ultra. The earcups are spacious and soft, not pressing on your ears. The headband is supportive but not too hard. Wearing the headphones never became fatiguing or uncomfortable.

This price on the QuietComfort Ultra headphones is the lowest we've seen, and it first appeared over the recent Amazon Prime Day sales. That deal was on the other colors, however, and this time around it's the new Lunar Blue colorway's turn to get a discount. We love the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, and at this price, we think you will too.

