Save $100 on Bose's flagship noise canceling headphones — QuietComfort Ultra headphones slashed to $329 at Amazon
Save big!
Bose's flagship headphones might be incredible, but they come at a flagship price. The moment you see any kind of discount its worth jumping on them — especially when the saving is as good as this.
The QuietComfort Ultra headphones are currently just $329 at Amazon. That's thanks to a massive $100 discount.
Bose's top-of-the-line headphones are some of our favorites. They sound great, if a little bassy, and thanks to their pillowy soft cushioning, they're comfortable for hours on end. It's the ANC that conquers all though. It's easily the best around, blocking out everything whether you're on the bus or sitting in an office.
The QuietComfort Ultra headphones are, without any shadow of a doubt, the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy. There may be some that sound better, or have more battery, but their ANC does away with all the competition.
Slip them on your head, turn them on, and you're whisked into a world of silence no matter where you find yourself. It's like magic.
The rest of the specs list is equally tantalizing. The immersive sound mode is appreciated by many for making music sound "bigger" and more spacious, and their incredible padding makes them a seriously comfortable option.
The 24 hours of battery life might not be as much as many would hope, but it's plenty to get you through a normal day's listening. The case is very good though, and protects the headphones if you put them in your backpack.
One thing to watch out for when shopping for QuietComfort Ultra headphones deals is the colors. You'll often find one color more discounted than the others — this time it's the Diamond option.
I've come to love my QuietComfort Ultra headphones during my time using them, and I can't think of another pair of headphones I'd use if I wanted to block out the noise of the world.
