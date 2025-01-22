Samsung and Meta are reportedly thinking about putting cameras in earbuds — I don't know why

"Feature creep" is defined on Wikipedia as "excessive ongoing expansion or addition of new features in a product." It goes on to demonstrate the problems, as "these extra features go beyond the basic function of the product and can result in software bloat and over-complication, rather than simple design."

It's something I see all the time in the best wireless earbuds and the best wireless headphones. Screens on charging cases, extra sensors, additions to apps — the list can, and does, go on. There now seems to be a new form of feature creep coming to Samsung earbuds, as the company is reportedly thinking about adding cameras to its earbuds — at the behest of absolutely no one.

What's the point?

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Meta, Apple, and even Samsung are considering putting cameras in your next pair of earbuds. Meta is the most notable example, apparently "creating prototypes of an AirPods rival with built-in cameras that can see the outside world and take action using AI." Gurman goes on to say that it will be a couple of years until we see them (if they launch at all), but there is bizarre intent there.

Think the Ray-Ban meta collab, only they live in your ears and play Bon Jovi. Beyond Meta, Apple and Samsung are reportedly looking at how to fit cameras in their buds — although implementation is early, and there are significant chances development will be canceled, on account of issues that some users might face. Like long hair getting in the way. Or people with weird-shaped ears. Sorry, rugby players or boxers with cauliflower ears — no camera buds for you.

But... Why?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Personally? I can't think of any good reason that I might want to put cameras in my earbuds. I get annoyed enough as it is whenever I accidentally skip a track thanks to overly sensitive touch controls, so I don't think I'm going to enjoy an AI voice telling me all about my surroundings and then getting cut off when my hair falls in just the wrong way.

Look, earbuds are small, and they already have a great deal of stuff going on in their tiny shells. Why put more extraneous tech inside the buds, when you could be fitting bigger or more efficient battery tech, or even better audio hardware instead? I remain skeptical of 'innovation' in the wireless earbuds space, and will remain so until I get them in my hands. Will testing them be enough to calm my feelings and bring me on side?



I suspect not, but I'll remain open-minded.

