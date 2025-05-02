The sequel to Sony's best headphones could be even more expensive — what we know

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best headphones you can buy, because they're good at just about everything you need from them. But that may not be the case for much longer, with leaks suggesting the WH-1000XM6 headphones are coming later this month. And now we might know how much they're going to cost.

According to leaker Roland Quandt, over on BlueSky, Sony is probably going to increase the price of the XM6 by 10% in the European market. Presumably, he means the original €419 price tag, rather than the current discounted price. In that case, it means the XM6 would cost around €460.

If that price hike extends to other markets, including the U.S, it means buyers are looking at a price tag of around $440. Assuming tariffs don't come into force and increase that figure in the process.

Quandt also claims that the headphones will be available in silver, black and Midnight Blue. No sign of the XM5's Smokey Pink hue, so those of you hoping for a pair of XM6s in light pink may be out of luck.

Quandt expects the headphones to arrive "soon" but didn't go into further details. Though if earlier reveals are anything to go by, Sony could officially announce these headphones before the end of May.

Sony WH1000-XM6: Everything else we know

According to a deep dive by The Walkman Blog, there are plenty of things to expect from the XM6 headphones when they arrive — the first being Made for iPhone certification. That effectively means the headphones have been tested and approved by Apple, and here's hoping it means the XM6s will have better support for Apple's Find My feature.

The blog also reports, based on various regulatory document leaks, that the headphones will offer fast charging, a 3.8V battery rating and detachable earcups. It also looks like the XM5s will have the same 30mm drivers as the XM5.

Other rumored changes include Bluetooth 5.3 support, a boost in antenna gain to 2.91 dBi and a MediaTek system on chip powering everything.

Hopefully, if rumors on the reveal are to be believed, we should be finding out for sure in the coming weeks. Be sure to check out our Sony WH-1000XM6 hub for all the latest news and rumors.