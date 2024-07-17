Act fast! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 51% off in huge last-minute Prime Day deal

As Amazon Prime day draws to a close, savvy shoppers are scrambling to snag those last minute deals. If you've been eyeing up high-end audio gear, this is your final opportunity to score big on the Beats Studio Pro.

Right now, the Beats Pro noise-cancelling headphones are $169 — a massive 51% off their normal price of $349. For the iconic styling, signature Beats sound, strong noise cancelation, and long battery life, this price is an absolute steal.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

51% OFF! Specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, improved active noise cancelation, and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Sporting Beats’ iconic headphone design, our Beats Studio Pro review mentioned that these are a fantastic follow up to the Beats Studio3 Wireless. Part of the reason why is because of the 40 hour battery life with ANC turned off, while its rapid charging can provide around 4 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

But the most compelling parts of the Beats Studio Pro headphones are their versatile connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC and AAC support. Sadly, there's no support for aptX Adaptive or LDAC connectivity for high-quality audio streams from the best Android phones, but there's a 3.5mm jack socket for wired connections as well as a USB-C port.

Our reviewer loved how the Studio Pro's enhanced noise cancelation was strong enough to block out someone chatting in the background — and along with its Transparency mode — lets you listen to your surroundings without removing them. We also like their collapsible design. They fit easily in a bag or backpack without taking up much space, and the design is a strong contender for one of the best headphones for travel.

Don't miss the last opportunity to elevate your audio experience at a fraction of the usual cost. As prime day comes to an end, so too will this exceptional deal on the Beats Studio Pro.