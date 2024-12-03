Even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the AirPods Pro 2 are a better deal than the AirPods 4

Over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we were lucky enough to see the AirPods Pro 2 reach their new lowest price. They were, at their new price, a much better deal than the AirPods 4 with ANC, with a $15 price differential in the Pro 2's favor. Throughout the sale, I told everyone "ignore the newness bias, and just buy the AirPods Pro 2".

Now that the sale is over, you might expect that the AirPods Pro 2 are back up at full price. Thankfully, you'd be mistaken; while they are no longer as cheap as they once were, they're still a much better deal than the AirPods 4. You can pick up the AirPods Pro 2 for $169 at Amazon — only $5 more than the AirPods 4.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Still a better deal! The AirPods Pro 2 aren't as cheap as they were over the Cyber Weekend, but that shouldn't stop you from picking them up now. We love them as well, with our review giving them 4 1/2 stars and an editor's choice badge. They sound great, the ANC and transparency modes are great, and 6 hours of battery life is still pretty good. More importantly, they're much better than the AirPods 4 — and easily worth the extra $5.

The AirPods 4 launched to a great amount of fanfare, and, for a couple of months, the pricing made sense. You had four options of AirPods — the budget pair, the mid-range pair, the premium in-ears, and then the most desirable. The ANC AirPods 4 were the mid-range pair, and they were a solid option if you didn't want to spend loads on the AirPods Pro 2 ( the premium in-ears) and you wanted more than the AirPods 4 without ANC (the budget pair).

Black Friday and Cyber Monday tossed a very large and very conspicuous spanner into the motor, however. The AirPods Pro 2 dropped to an incredibly low price which made the premium option less than the mid-range option. Now that the sale is over, the premium is once again more than the mid-range — but you should still buy the AirPods Pro 2.

For just $5 extra, you get better ANC, better sound, a more comfortable fit, and far superior battery life. It really is, and really should be a complete no brainer.