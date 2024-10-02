Could Bose SoundLink Home be the company's most attractive speaker yet? I think so

Bose needs no introduction with its its impressive HiFi legacy, and now the company is putting those years of expertise into some new, sexy speaker designs. You may have already heard of the new SoundLink Flex generation 2, but the firm has also just announced a very exciting (and attractive) new speaker in the form of the SoundLink Home.

With a sumptuous industrial design that harks back to the kind of sound gear you might have bought in the sixties, the SoundLink Home looks to be a tight, compact, and good-looking speaker that wants to hop around the sideboards, bedside tables, and shelves in your house.

Sleek, simple, and portable

Bose's SoundLink line is one of the most prolific set of Bluetooth and smart speakers that you'll find. They also happen to be really, really good, so we've got high expectations for the SoundLink Home — and thankfully, it looks like Bose has packed in enough features that could leave it a place on our best Bluetooth speakers list.

One thing up front, however. The SoundLink Home lacks a WiFi connection — something you'll find on other speakers in the line, so there's no AirPlay 2 functionality. Beyond that, however, you'll find a very up-to-date portable Bluetooth speaker.

Bose says there's a "full-range transducer and dual passive radiators" that will "turn vibrations into deep bass that fills any room." So expect some presence that goes far beyond its slender 8.5 x 4.4 x 2.3-inch frame, as to not take up too much space in your home.

There's Bluetooth 5.3 on board, so expect a solid connection and support for higher-resolution music formats. Battery life sounds fine, apparently coming in at 9 hours, and it will fully juice that battery up in 4 hours of charging.

All in all, the Bose SoundLink Home sounds like a very tempting speaker — although it's that gorgeous retro design that I think could be its biggest selling point.

