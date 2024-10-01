Bose launches SoundLink Flex 2nd gen — and it fixes one of our biggest complaints

Bose just announced a sequel to the 2022 SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker with some pretty notable upgrades. Meet the Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd gen, which has a good shot of making our best Bluetooth speakers list.

The second generation looks very similar to the original model but does have at least one new external feature in the Shortcut button — very similar to the switch on the SoundLink Max that came out this past summer. The button allows you to access a number of functions, including immediate pairing with another speaker.

The Flex 2 also features the same 12-hour battery life and IP67 waterproof rating.

Where we are seeing changes is with codec support, including AAC and aptX compatibility, which enables the speaker to wireless transmit 24-bit hi-res audio via a compatible source device.

One of our big complaints with the original SoundFlex Link was a lack of customizable EQ in the companion app or on the speaker itself.

The app has been updated in the last couple of years and you can now adjust the EQ via the Bose app. The app can also be used to create a "SimpleSync" with another Bose Bluetooth speaker or create a stereo pair with two Flex speakers using "Party Mode."

In our review, we liked the sleek design and ease of use and the wallet-friendly price point. With the addition of the ability to alter the EQ, maybe Gen 2 will make our best outdoor speakers list.

The SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is available for $149/£150/AU$250 in black, blue, sandstone or the new "alpine sage" color. Stay tuned for a full review.