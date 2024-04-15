The AirPods Pro — specifically, the AirPods Pro 2 — are my favorite wireless earbuds, bar none. But they're not the only wireless earbuds I use regularly, and an alternative pair I've recently added to my rotation are the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

Although both are among the best wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro and Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are pretty different: The AirPods Pro are small, sporty, and seriously deliver in the sound-quality department. You can wear them just about anywhere, and swap between transparency and noise-cancelation modes with ease.

On the other hand, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds embrace an open-ear concept. The idea is that you can keep them on for long periods of time and stay aware of your surroundings all the while. They look like jewelry strapped around your ears, with a flexible silicon-coated arm that supports a fairly secure grip.

Having spent the last few months with Apple's AirPods, I thought it was time to see what would happen if I ditched them for a week with the Ultra Open Earbuds.

The most comfortable earbuds I've ever worn

Whenever you switch from an in-ear to an open-ear style bud, audio quality is compromised to at least some extent. The AirPods Pro's fitted seal results in a balanced listening experience across the entire frequency range, with noise isolation that doesn't let external noises muddle the sound that reaches your ears. To limit interference without a seal, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds use a small transducer that adapts and precisely targets the direction of sound. But does it work?

My biggest takeaway is that they might be the most comfortable earbuds I’ve ever worn. I keep them clipped around my ears for hours at a time with no problem, whereas I usually need to take some breaks with the AirPods Pro.

I used the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds in a variety of environments, from commuting on the subway to work to even wearing them on a short flight.

Not to mention, the AirPods Pro battery life is rated for 6 hours of continuous playback, so they need to go back in the case to recharge before I've say, finished my work shirt. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds last 7.5 hours with continuous listening, but the battery doesn't drain when there’s no playback, so I was able to wear them for a majority of the day.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Bose have better battery life, but so-so sound quality

So the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, for me, earned a slight edge over the AirPods Pro in terms of comfort and battery life. But in terms of sound quality and features, I missed my AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro have a high-end audio prowess that very few earbuds at the same $249 price point can match. The number of customizations, adaptations, and accommodations make Apple's earbuds well worth it, too.

Don't get me wrong, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds sound solid. But the bass isn't as distinguished from the mid-tones when listening to music. While the Immersive Audio (a.k.a spatial audio) features are a big step up on the open-ear category, the effect isn't nearly as impactful as it on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. No wireless charging case and no multi-point pairing are odd inconveniences about Bose's buds as well.

That said, I think there's room for both styles of earbuds in my routine. As someone who likes to keep their ears free when out in public, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are a smart move. Whether it's for walks in the park or collaborating in a busy office, it's good to have no obstruction to the world around me. The comfort and battery life mean they can keep up with my day, no matter how busy.

When I'm doing more active listening, I want my music to sound nothing short of stellar. That's when I'd still turn to my ever-reliable AirPods Pro.

But for when I'm doing more active listening, I want my music to sound nothing short of stellar. That's when I'd still turn to my ever-reliable AirPods Pro. For plane rides, or even watching shows at home with Spatial Audio, there's a level of acoustic immersion that continuously reminds why Apple's earbuds are one of the most popular options on the market.