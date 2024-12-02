I have the best music taste in the world and it's time for my neighbors to know about it — the JBL Xtreme 4 speaker is $80 off

There's still time to grab the best Cyber Monday deals — but not for long. Most of these sales end today (December 2nd), so if you were looking to buy something, hurry, hurry!

If I could only make one Cyber Monday purchase (and I've already bought a $499 mattress...), I would get the JBL Xtreme 4, just $299 today, which is $80 off! I personally tested this speaker back in July and I haven't stopped thinking about it since. Every day I'm apart from this speaker is a dagger in my heart, a harpoon in my insides. Every day I longed for the cool plastic embrace of the Xtreme 4, but I couldn't, for it was too expensive.

However, with a huge amount lopped off the price, this is becoming a more feasible future. This is the best JBL Xtreme 4 deal I've seen since its release.

JBL Xtreme 4: was $379 now $299 at jbl.com This is my favorite Bluetooth speaker. The bass and treble are punchy and vibrant and the overall sound quality is immense. While it's pretty heavy, that's what makes it as powerful as it is — and a sacrifice I'm willing to make.

In my 4 star review of the JBL Xtreme 4, I mentioned the unbelievable sound quality, the cool gorpcore aesthetic, and the epic customizable EQ. (Pretty much) the only downside was the price. But with $80, that downside becomes a little easier to swallow.

As I said in my review, the JBL Xtreme 4 is accessory in and of itself. It's big enough that you'll have to choose between the speaker and a bag — but it does come with a handy shoulder strap.

But size does matter. Size means volume. Size means power. And boy, the Xtreme 4 has both of those things. I think I might have given myself mild tinnitus while testing this speaker. I could feel the bass in my jaw. The treble thrummed along with my heightened pulse. Every time a hard hat hit, it trickled down my spine.

If I could only have one Bluetooth speaker, it'd be the Xtreme 4 without a doubt. This is a stonking, crazy speaker, and I miss testing it every day. As I said in July, I fell in love with the Xtreme 4 — but I didn't buy it. Maybe now that will change.