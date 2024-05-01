Huge Amazon sale on JBL headphones — here's the 5 deals I'd buy now with up to 40% off

JBL headphones continue to be some of the most popular on the market, but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune to enjoy their signature sound. Amazon just launched a new sale with huge discounts on JBL headphones and earbuds.

Make sure not to miss the JBL Live 660NC for $139 at Amazon. They're some of the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones we've tested, and after this $60 discount they're even better value. Their bassy sound, long battery life and strong noise cancelling capabilities make them a total steal at this price.

Keep scrolling for more of the best JBL deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the Adidas sneakers and apparel deals I'd buy at Amazon.

Best JBL deals

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Price check: $29 @ Best Buy

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance and 8-hour battery life. There's also a transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

While the Tune 660NC aren't quite as nice as the JBL Live 660NC headphones, they're still a great deal. You get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $69. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.

JBL Live 670NC: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The JBL Live 670NC are a solid pair of headphones for a bargain price. Our JBL Live 670NC review praised their sound quality, useful extra features and excellent transparency modes. They also have incredible battery life of up to 65 hours. Unfortunately, their active noise canceling and spatial audio modes aren't the best, but that's not too bad at this price.