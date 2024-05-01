Huge Amazon sale on JBL headphones — here's the 5 deals I'd buy now with up to 40% off
Score some of JBL's best headphones at a discount
JBL headphones continue to be some of the most popular on the market, but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune to enjoy their signature sound. Amazon just launched a new sale with huge discounts on JBL headphones and earbuds.
Make sure not to miss the JBL Live 660NC for $139 at Amazon. They're some of the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones we've tested, and after this $60 discount they're even better value. Their bassy sound, long battery life and strong noise cancelling capabilities make them a total steal at this price.
Keep scrolling for more of the best JBL deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the Adidas sneakers and apparel deals I'd buy at Amazon.
Best JBL deals
JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
Price check: $29 @ Best Buy
JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance and 8-hour battery life. There's also a transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.
JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
While the Tune 660NC aren't quite as nice as the JBL Live 660NC headphones, they're still a great deal. You get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $69. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.
JBL Live 670NC: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
The JBL Live 670NC are a solid pair of headphones for a bargain price. Our JBL Live 670NC review praised their sound quality, useful extra features and excellent transparency modes. They also have incredible battery life of up to 65 hours. Unfortunately, their active noise canceling and spatial audio modes aren't the best, but that's not too bad at this price.
JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
Get some of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for $60 off. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised these headphones' long battery life, effective noise cancellation and bass-forward sound. They have a tight, stable fit, although we sometimes found them uncomfortable to wear.
