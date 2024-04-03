Beats Solo 4 release date, specs and price — everything you need to know

Following the Beats Solo 4 rumors and today's (April 3) 9to5Mac report outlining specifications and a release date, it looks as though a next-gen Beats Solo 4 headphone model will be arriving next month priced at $199. That's the same price as the Beats Solo 3 launched in 2016.

The report suggests that it's increasingly likely that the launch date for the new Beats Solo 4 will be May 2. It's important to point out, though, that there's no official word from Apple-owned Beats on a Solo 4 headphone launch at this time.

9to5Mac claims that the specifications are from a source that has proven reliable in the past and details a bunch of key improvements coming in the Beats Solo 4.

Improved battery life with USB-C charging

While the Beats Solo 3 came with a micro-USB charging port, the Solo 4 will be upgraded to the universally accepted USB-C port. They're expected to retain the 3.5mm jack, enabling wearers to make a wired connection to compatible playback devices for lossless audio.

Battery life on the Solo 4 is also expected to get a boost over the Solo 3, bringing the total up to 50 hours. Additionally, Beats' Fast Fuel charging is expected to give up to 5 hours of wireless playback from a 10-minute top-up.

Improved audio capabilities

Sonically, we can expect a sound boost thanks to custom 40mm drivers that promise better clarity and wider frequency range.

Beats Solo 4 will also support Apple's spatial audio tech with dynamic head tracking support, for truly immersive sound experiences.

They're expected to support Bluetooth version 5.3, although there's no mention of what codec support will be offered. It's also expected that they'll offer improved call quality thanks to beam-forming mics that use voice-targeting algorithms for clarity.

Improved comfort and features

(Image credit: MacRumors)

Along with a choice of three main color options, the new Solo 4 headphones are expected to feature ultra-plush ear cushions to enhance comfort for all-day wear. They're expected to be light at 7.65 ounces (around 217g), which is lighter than many of the best over-ear headphones and will retain their foldable design for great portability. A soft carry case will also be supplied.

Beats is also said to be bringing one-touch pairing support for Android, and Find My support will work from iCloud devices.

We'll be calling them in for testing as soon as we can, however, as the Beats Solo 4 are still a few weeks away at this point, you might want to consider a pair of the best headphones if you've been waiting to upgrade.