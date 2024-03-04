Apple Beats Solo 4 rumored to launch soon — here’s what we know

Apple is set to have an exciting week ahead in the wake of launching pre-orders for its brand new MacBook Air M3 in tandem with purportedly dropping an updated pair of Beats Solo 4 headphones.

With no major hardware update since September 2016, the Beats Solo line are long overdue for a return, and one could be any day now according to Mark Gurman , a long-time Apple insider who writes for Bloombeg.

Gurman claims the new Beats Solo 4 headphones will sport several enhancements, such as USB-C connectivity and spatial audio. Leaked images from a several weeks prior also suggest that the Beats Solo 4 will come in three main colors — blue, pink, and black.

At long last, Beats Solo return

(Image credit: MacRumors)

The reveal of a new pair of Beats Solo headphones was first leaked via code within Apple’s iOS 17.4 software update. Leaked images alongside the info (thanks MacRumors) shows how little the Solo 4 version will change design-wise, keeping the same general look as its predecessor.

Beyond just personalized spatial audio, the Solo 4 headphones could also bring several features found on previous Beats products, including simple tap gestures. These include things like double pressing the Beats “b” button for skipping songs, long pressing for Siri activation, and a simple tap to play and pause music or answer calls.

Little else is known about the new Beats Solo 4, but they could prove to be some of the best headphones to release this year — depending, of course, on price and performance.

As already mentioned, the Beats Solo 3 headphones were launched all the way back in September 2016 with a price of $299; they now cost as little as $99 at some retailers. The last known Beats headphones released by Apple were the Beats Studio Pro in July 2023, which didn’t exactly fair too well in our review at the time.

A reinvigorated Beats Solo 4 that takes up some of the more incredible upgrades gifted its Beats Solo Pro model could potentially prove to usher in some real competition against heavy hitters such as Sony and Sennheiser at the $200 headphone range.