Act fast! Bose QuietComfort Ultra are $80 off in this killer Amazon deal

Bose is the last word in noise canceling performance — and it's easy to see why with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Our biggest gripe about this otherwise epic pair of headphones? The price tag. Which is exactly why this deal caught our eye.

Right now you can snag the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at Amazon for $349, a whopping 19% off their usual retail price of $429. While that's not the lowest price we've ever seen (these cans dropped to $299 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year), it's still a solid deal on some of the best noise-canceling headphones that money can buy. Amazon also has them listed as a limited-time deal, so you'll want to act fast and scoop up the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at this price if they've caught your eye.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $349 at Amazon The 4.5-star QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy right now. That's thanks to Bose's excellent ANC algorithm, which manages to block more noise than any other pair of headphones we've tested. They sound great as well, boast a decent attempt at Spatial Audio, and while the 24-hour battery life isn't the best, they are still a solid pair of cans.

With the QuietComfort Ultra, Bose has built one of our favorite pairs of wireless headphones of all time. In a world of increasingly plastic-feeling headphones, the extra metal accents of the headband mechanism combined with the plush-feeling leatherette earcups give these cans a premium feel without adding bulk, which helps them feel super comfortable for longer periods of wear.

And you'll want to wear them for hours and hours thanks to their remarkably impressive active noise-canceling. Just slip these headphones on, hit the power button, and with a quick symphonic swipe, the outside world just... melts away. We've yet to test a pair of headphones that block out as much noise as the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, even Sony's (also excellent) WH-1000XM5. There's a reason these cans top our list of the best noise-canceling headphones.

They also pack a lovely, warm sound signature that works well for a variety of different music genres. Plus, thanks to the Immersive Sound mode, aka Bose's version of spatial audio, you get a much wider spatial audio soundscape. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones review, our biggest gripe was a somewhat disappointing 24-hour battery life, which drops even further to 18 hours with Immersive Sound turned on. Still, if you commute, regularly take public transit, or just want to block out as much noise as possible during your day-to-day, then the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are an easy recommendation.

