Google expands Gemini Live to 40+ languages — here’s what you need to know

Communication and productivity just got easier.

Google has announced major updates to its Gemini Live AI assistant, making it more conversational and accessible than ever. At its core, Gemini Live allows users to have fluid conversations about almost any topic and as naturally as speaking with a friend. This feature, first available only in English, will now support over 40 languages on Android devices, enabling users worldwide to experience conversational AI.

Users can set and use up to two languages on their devices, and Gemini will seamlessly manage conversations across them. This update allows users to communicate naturally in multiple languages while using Gemini, which increases versatility and brings even more usability to the app.

Set your preferred languages in the Google app

  • On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google app and at the top, tap your profile picture or initial.
  • Tap Settings  > Google Assistant > Languages.
  • Choose a supported language
  • You can then add a second supported language. For now, you can set and use up to two languages with Gemini Live. 

Updates beyond language support

Gemini is also expanding its integration with Google apps, making it easier to access essential tools like Gmail, Maps, Google Calendar, and YouTube through Gemini’s Extensions feature. Whether to pull a recipe from an email or create a reminder for an important meeting, Gemini can now pull data from different Google apps — efficiently assisting you across multiple services.

In the coming weeks, more apps and languages will be integrated into Gemini, making the assistant a more powerful tool for users globally. With these advancements, Google is positioning Gemini as a personalized AI assistant that not only enhances productivity but also bridges language barriers, making AI accessible to a broader audience.

Gemini Live offers a glimpse into a future where technology seamlessly integrates with everyday life, simplifying tasks and connecting people with information in a natural, intuitive way.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer