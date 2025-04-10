Reddit Answers will be empowered by Google Gemini — here's what we know

Google Gemini is coming to Reddit to help improve the Reddit Answers tool, according to a recent announcement from both companies.

Both Google Cloud and Reddit revealed the partnership via PR Newswire.

According to the announcement, Reddit is incorporating Google Gemini into Reddit Answers via Google's Vertex AI program. This combination builds upon Reddit's current relationship with Google Cloud and should help improve users' overall experience.

If you've never heard of Reddit Answers, it's a tool that has been in beta since 2024 and is currently available on the web and the iOS app in the US. Its purpose is to offer users AI-generated summaries based on Reddit comments and posts. The addition of Google Gemini could help to improve the feature massively.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google has stated that Gemini's integration helps Reddit Answers better reflect authentic, real-world insights. This is thanks to the AI's ability to quickly study and summarize information from Reddit's 100,000-plus active communities and the millions of weekly discussions.

Meanwhile, Reddit has stated that the integration has improved the relevance of its search results and increased user engagement. Matt Snelham, Reddit's SVP of Infrastructure, has noted that the feature has led to more users heading directly to the Reddit homepage through Reddit Answers.

(Image credit: Future)

While this is good news for Reddit Answers, some users are generally unhappy with the feature. We have seen several threads where users complain that the tool is annoying. Others appear to want the feature to be deleted.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, upset Redditors who want the feature gone are unlikely to get their way. If anything, it looks like Reddit plans to continue pushing more AI integration into its systems. For instance, this news follows another deal Reddit made with ChatGPT in May 2024, which gave the AI access to Reddit's real-time Data API.

This all paints a picture: Reddit is looking to make deals and partnerships to help it find a foothold in the AI space, while also keeping users from migrating to some of the best chatbots. However, only time will tell if longtime users will embrace the tool or continue to rally against it.