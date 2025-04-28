Google leak shows two new plans coming to Gemini AI - here's everything you need to know

Potential new ways to pay for Gemini

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google could soon be launching two new subscription plans for its Gemini AI service, offering a wider range of choices for cost and features to users.

That’s according to a leak covered by Android Authority. This would include two plans called “Premium Plus AI” and “Premium AI Pro”. This is alongside another plan that was leaked last year called “Lite”.

Google currently only offers Gemini in two different ways. You can either use it for free or upgrade to Google’s One subscription plan. This upgrade costs $19.99 a month but offers a variety of features, both on Gemini and in other areas of Google.

What did the leak say?

In the report from Android Authority, they highlighted that code from the latest version of Google Photos hints at these plans.

The information remains scarce, only highlighting the names of these potential plans. That means pricing and features found in each won’t become clear until later.

Looking at the plans available via OpenAI and Anthropic, it is likely that these plans will include a more costly version. Both ChatGPT and Claude pricing currently goes up to $200 a month, offering a near limitless version of the chatbots.

What can Gemini do right now?

Gemini logo on smartphone

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, there are only two ways to do Google Gemini right now. The first is the free version, that comes by just having a Google account.

Free Gemini

With this version of Google, you get 15GB of Google storage (for Drive, Gmail, Google Photos etc). You can also use Gemini for help with writing, planning and general prompts and you also get access to NotebookLM - an AI powered research tool.

While there are limits on both Notebook and Gemini in this version, you can do most of the basic inputs we use AI for day-to-day.

AI premium plan

Currently, the only other version of Gemini is the premium upgrade. This, along with 2TB of storage for your Google account, offers a variety of upgrades to Gemini and Notebook.

For NotebookLM, this offers a 5x higher usage limit and additional premium features that can’t be found in the free version.

For Gemini, access to all versions of the model are unlocked, including the most advanced versions and access to testing versions when they become available.

This also includes AI integration across your apps, letting you use Gemini in your emails, Google docs and photos.

Finally, this plan upgrades Gemini for deep research and video generation via Veo 2.

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
AI Editor

Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.

Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.

In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.

Alex aims to make the complicated uncomplicated, cutting out the complexities to focus on what is exciting.

When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.

