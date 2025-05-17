If you search for “ChatGPT” in your browser, chances are you’ll stumble onto websites that look like they’re powered by OpenAI — but aren’t. One such site, chat.chatbotapp.ai, offers access to “GPT-3.5” for free and uses familiar branding.

But here’s the thing: it’s not run by OpenAI. And frankly, why use a potentially fake GPT-3.5 when you can use GPT-4o for free on the actual ChatGPT site?

As someone who tests AI for a living, I clicked on many popular fake chatbot sites so you don’t have to. The interface is eerily similar. The responses are pretty close to ChatGPT. But what many casual users might not know, is this site is a third-party app that’s not affiliated with OpenAI. In other words, it’s a total fake. And that’s a problem.

The rise of 'GPT-like' sites

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the explosion of interest in generative AI, countless third-party developers have built tools that tap into OpenAI’s models via its API — meaning, they can technically use GPT-3.5, GPT-4, etc. but outside OpenAI’s official platforms.

These sites often:

Use vague or misleading branding (e.g., “AI Chat,” “ChatGPT 3.5 Free”)

(e.g., “AI Chat,” “ChatGPT 3.5 Free”) Lack transparency in how your data is collected

in how your data is collected Include popups or ads to monetize traffic

to monetize traffic Don’t clarify whether they use official models or cheaper knockoffs

Some are harmless. Others? Not so much.

What’s the risk?

(Image credit: We Are via Getty Images)

The main concern is data privacy and security. When you use third-party chatbot sites, you often agree (knowingly or not) to their terms — not OpenAI’s.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That means your conversations might be logged, sold or used to train unrelated models. Essentially, there may be no safeguards around personal info. You don’t know when you’re talking to GPT-3.5 or a cheap imitation pretending to be it.

There’s also the trust factor. Some sites might imply legitimacy simply by including “GPT” in the URL or claiming to use OpenAI models. But the user experience, safety and output quality may vary dramatically.

How to spot a fake (or misleading) ChatGPT site

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Here’s how to tell if you’re on an official OpenAI platform: the real ChatGPT lives at chat.openai.com.

While you can use ChatGPT without logging in, for the best experience, it requires OpenAI login credentials or Google/Microsoft sign-in.

GPT-4 is the model used for most tasks and it is available for free.

Red flags on other sites:

No clear “About” or “Privacy Policy”

Uses vague model names like “AI Chat 3.5”

Asks for payment in non-standard ways

Has intrusive ads or autoplay videos

Doesn’t mention OpenAI anywhere in the fine print

Should you use these sites?

(Image credit: smolaw/Shutterstock)

It depends on what you need. For low-stakes, casual play, a third-party GPT app might be fine. But why would you take a chance?

Big tech like Open AI and Google offer their best models for free. It isn’t worth the risk to your personal information, business content or frankly, the results to your prompts.

Stick with official tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude or Perplexity — all of which are transparent about where your data goes.

I tested these fake sites so you don’t have to

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For each site, I ran the same 3 prompts:

A writing test: “Write a short apology email for missing a meeting.”

“Write a short apology email for missing a meeting.” A fact-check test: “Who is the current CEO of OpenAI?”

“Who is the current CEO of OpenAI?” A creativity test: “Describe a cat who secretly rules a kingdom of frogs.”

I also reviewed:

Whether the site used OpenAI models (or claimed to)

User experience and design

Ad intrusion or sketchy redirects

Privacy/disclosure transparency

The Clone Contenders

1. Chat.chatbotapp.ai

(Image credit: Future)

Model claimed: GPT-3.5

UX: Familiar ChatGPT-style interface

Red flags: No About page, no clear attribution to OpenAI

Result: Decent answers, but no confirmation on how data is handled

Score: 6/10 — Not awful, but not trustworthy

2. Hotbot.com

(Image credit: Future)

Model claimed: GPT-4

UX: Familiar ChatGPT-style interface with a little robot icon at top

Red flags: Fake progress bars, clickbait buttons

Result: Low-quality answers, clearly not GPT-tier

Score: 3/10 — Feels like an ad trap

3. Aichatting.net

(Image credit: Future)

Model claimed: GPT-4o mini

UX: Slick interface but flooded with ads. It was giving Napster vibes and I honestly thought my computer was going to crash.

Red flags: Auto-subscription popups after a few queries

Result: Surprisingly decent language generation

Score: 5/10 — Good output, bad everything else

4. Deepai.org

(Image credit: Future)

Model claimed: Anyone’s guess

UX: Cluttered, pop-ups, video ads everywhere

Red flags: No mention of OpenAI anywhere and even said Sam Altman was the CEO of this fake bot.

Result: AI was fast, but hallucinated basic facts

Score: 2/10 — dizzying, cluttered

5. Chat.word-counter.com

(Image credit: Future)

Model claimed: Gemini 2.0

UX: Sleek, no login required

Red flags: Data may be stored or used to train third-party models

Result: Felt close to GPT-3.5 — but privacy policy was vague

Score: 6/10 — Decent if you're desperate, surprisingly fast

What these GPT clones got right and dangerously wrong

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

These chatbots were incredibly easy to use, many not even requiring users to login.

Most offered solid basic AI functionality for casual queries and all of them were fast. A few actually used OpenAI’s API (though poorly disclosed).

While the majority of these chatbots had a very cluttered interface, what bothered me most was how they were built to trick users. The fact that the DeepAI bot responded to my query about Sam Altman by stating OpenAI's CEO was DeepAI's CEO was disturbing.



Beyond the misleading branding, these chatbots have no privacy safeguards, meaning your chats could be logged or sold.



The poor content moderation even led me to some porn sites! The sketchy popups and autoplay videos just scream malware potential.

Bottom line

These GPT clones might seem like a shortcut with login, no fees and instant answers. But when you're trusting a website with your writing, ideas or even personal info, it's worth asking: who’s really on the other side?

If you want to try AI, go with trusted platforms: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude or Perplexity.

Sometimes free comes with a cost — and in this case, it might be your data.

AI is evolving fast, but so is the ecosystem of unofficial AI tools popping up around it. Some are useful. Some are sketchy. And some are trying very hard to look like the real thing.

Have you ever used a fake chatbot? Tell us about your experience in the comments.